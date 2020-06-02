New York, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Bed and Bath Linen Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903716/?utm_source=GNW





Furthermore, factors such as the increasing preference of customers for large beds and mattresses and eco-friendly products, such as organic material and the popularity of various designs and patterns of embroidered covers are also gaining prominence.



The demand for premium and designer bed linen with multiple functional benefits is widely accepted and they are also driving the growth of the industry. There is also an increasing demand for luxury bath linen products such as hammam towels especially in the Western European home textile market.



Key Market Trends

Growth in Disposable Income Among Households



Europe has seen income and consumption growth every quarter, since the beginning of 2013, and the trend has been continuing until now. The Europeans had an average per capita purchasing power of nearly EUR 14,739 per person in 2019, which grew by approximately 3.5% compared to that of 2018. France had the highest purchasing power, followed by Italy, Spain, and other European countries.



With a household consumption of nearly EUR 500 billion, the European Union is the world’s largest market for textile and clothing products. When consumers have more disposable income, their expenditure on home textiles such as bed and bath linen products, is likely to increase.



United Kingdom is one of the Prominent Markets for Bed and Bath Linen Products



The United Kingdom has a strong textile and fashion market with continuous growth. Among the EU countries, the UK almost consumes 17% of the total region bed linen consumption. Consumers in the United Kingdom prefer organic textiles to reduce their environmental impact and enjoy eco-friendly products. Organic cotton usage on an average in the United Kingdom is estimated to be more than 750 metric tons of fiber.



The market witnessed a continuing trend by manufacturers and retailers to relocate production overseas, and sourcing raw materials and products in low-cost countries, such as China and India. Key suppliers in the bed linen sector include Dorma, Vanguard Textiles, and Arthur Sanderson. Key towel suppliers include Christy and Stott & Smith. Industry surveys revealed that only approximately 5% of home textiles are collected for re-use and recycling.



Competitive Landscape

The European bed and bath linen market is highly competitive and fragmented. Small and medium enterprises, with approximately 50 employees, are huge in number in the market. however, big companies, like IKEA are also prominent in the market in the bed and bath linen segment. Some of the other major players include Tirotex, Yorkshire Linen, Victoria Linen, Essenza Home, and Ralph Lauren.



