GUILDFORD, Conn., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InveniAI® LLC, a global leader pioneering the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to transform innovation across drug discovery and development, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with TB Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to the discovery, development, and delivery of better, faster-acting and affordable tuberculosis (TB) drugs. TB Alliance will make use of InveniAI’s AI and machine learning platform, AlphaMeld®, to identify and accelerate transformative therapies for the management, treatment, and cure of TB, which remains the world’s top infectious disease killer.



TB is an infectious respiratory disease that seriously endangers health. Approximately one-quarter of the world's population is estimated to be infected with latent TB, of which 13 million are living in the United States. Globally, about 10 million people develop active TB each year and 1.5 million die from their disease. TB bacteria are becoming increasingly resistant to conventional six-month antibiotic treatments, with an estimated 500,000 people developing drug-resistant forms of TB each year.

“Our mission is to develop and deliver new TB treatments that address the significant unmet needs that TB patients face today,” said Nader Fotouhi, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, TB Alliance. “There has been growing interest in developing novel immunotherapeutic strategies that address drug-resistant TB as well as shorten the length of treatments, which can impose a significant burden on patients. Stimulating the immune system to help the body fight disease may provide a unique strategy to effectively treat patients with TB and drug-resistant TB. We are excited to deploy AI-powered technology as we strive to reshape the TB treatment landscape.”

“Immunomodulatory approaches have proven successful for treating many infectious diseases and have gained momentum for those diseases with an immune component such as oncology, neuro-inflammation, and immuno-metabolism, among others. There are several pathways, targets, and drugs that represent a fertile ground to apply AI and ML to create novel concepts efficiently, rapidly, and at scale. This important collaboration with the TB Alliance comes at an opportune time coinciding with significant success in the clinical development of assets delivered by AlphaMeld®,” said InveniAI’s President and CEO, Krishnan Nandabalan, Ph.D.

About TB Alliance

TB Alliance is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to finding faster-acting and affordable drug regimens to fight TB. Through innovative science and with partners around the globe, we aim to ensure equitable access to faster, better TB cures that will advance global health and prosperity. TB Alliance operates with support from Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, European & Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership, Germany’s Federal Ministry of Education and Research through KfW, Global Health Innovative Technology Fund, Indonesia Health Fund, Irish Aid, Medical Research Council (United Kingdom), National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Rockefeller Foundation, United Kingdom Department for International Development, and the United States Agency for International Development. For more information, visit https://www.tballiance.org.

About AlphaMeld®

AlphaMeld® is an AI-based platform powered with machine learning algorithms. The platform accelerates innovation by identifying alpha signals for targets, drugs, and healthcare products and technologies. Primed with data sets that have been cleaned curated and connected for over a decade the platform generates testable hypotheses based on an ideal mode of pharmacotherapy (antibody, protein replacement, siRNA, mRNA, small molecule, cell and gene therapy, and gene-editing modalities), disease severity, gene ontology, disease pathways, proteinopathies, standard of care, emerging innovation, and enabling technologies while factoring in medical, scientific, strategic, and commercial considerations. AlphaMeld® operates in real-time and in a rapidly changing and diverse data environment.

About InveniAI

InveniAI® LLC, based in Guilford, Conn., is a global leader pioneering the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to transform innovation across drug discovery and development by identifying and accelerating transformative therapies for diseases with unmet medical needs. The company leverages AI and ML to harness petabytes of disparate data sets to recognize and unlock value for AI-based drug discovery and development. Numerous industry collaborations in Big Pharma, Specialty Pharma, Biotech, and Consumer Healthcare showcase the value of leveraging our technology to meld human experience and expertise with the power of machines to augment R&D decision-making across all major therapeutic areas. The company leverages the AlphaMeld® platform to generate drug candidates for our industry partners and internal drug portfolio. For more information, visit www.inveniai.com.

Contact:

Anita Ganjoo, Ph.D.

Communications

InveniAI

T: +1 203-273-8388

aganjoo@inveniai.com