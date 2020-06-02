MIAMI, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Science Salon announced today its plans to host three, four-day virtual salons in 2020. This recent decision was made in response to COVID-19 mass gathering guidelines. The company announced its plan for three verticalized salons in Media, Advertising & Entertainment, Retail & eCommerce, and Finance & Technology.



The virtual salons will include 30+ data science sessions crafted to bring specialists in each industry together to educate each other on innovative new solutions in artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics and best practices. The series will include plenty of networking opportunities and will have an “in-person” feel filled with meditation breaks, coffee chats, food demonstrations, breakout sessions and giveaways. Attendees will also have access to connect with other registrants through the DSS Slack Workspace and the conference event app.

Attendees can expect to hear business use cases from companies like Airbnb, Nordstrom, VISA, and CNN. Data Science Salon attendees are senior data scientists, C-Level executives, data science managers, research scientists, analysts, developers, and other technical practitioners.

DSS believes that diversity drives innovation and strives for a 50/50 gender balance for their speakers and attendees alike. The virtual series is supported by Grid Dynamics, phData, and Databricks and crafted by Formulatedby.

For more information on the Virtual Data Science Salon visit https://www.datascience.salon/dss-virtual/.

About Data Science Salons

The Data Science Salon is a unique vertical-focused conference which grew into a diverse community of senior data science, machine learning and other technical specialists. We gather face-to-face and virtually to educate each other, illuminate best practices and innovate new solutions in a casual atmosphere. Get the most current state of industry trends and innovations in media, advertising, entertainment, retail, ecommerce, finance, healthcare, travel and technology through DSS podcasts, exclusive content, Webinars and live Trainings. DSS also has an extensive on-demand video library of presentations from the top industry experts.

