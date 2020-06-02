NEW YORK, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ: COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) announced that Eric M. Rose has been named Managing Director and Head of Derivatives Trading. In this expanded role he will oversee the ongoing growth of Cowen’s derivatives trading capabilities and platform. Mr. Rose continues to be based in New York and reports to Kyle Solomon, Managing Director and Head of Alternative Equity Strategies and Drew Forman, Managing Director and Head of Derivatives.



“Eric is an industry veteran with a deep knowledge of derivatives markets and trading and a dedication to providing our clients a consistently positive experience,” said Mr. Solomon. “Derivatives are viewed increasingly as essential instruments for risk management and alpha generation. As part of the full Cowen platform, Eric and his team play an important part in delivering outperformance for our customers,” added Mr. Forman.

“I am excited to expand my role within the world-class Derivatives and Event Driven Strategies team at Cowen," said Mr. Rose. “I look forward to continue building out this critical part of the business. Leveraging the strength of Cowen’s differentiated platform, order flow and trading relationships, we see additional opportunities to support our clients’ needs moving forward."

Mr. Rose joined Cowen in 2017 as Managing Director and Senior Derivatives Trader, focusing on single-stock trading as well as risk arbitrage and event-driven situations. Prior to Cowen, Mr. Rose directed equity derivatives trading and risk management for the event/special situations and healthcare sectors at Jefferies. Prior to that, he was an equity derivatives trader at CIBC World Markets / Oppenheimer and Director of Trading at Cathay Financial, and an options trader at Prudential Equity Group. Mr. Rose graduated from Cornell University with a BS and is a CFA® charterholder.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the Company is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com .

