SAN FRANCISCO, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the extraordinary impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, Tree Line Capital Partners stands with its local communities to deliver real-time aid and relief to those most vulnerable and underserved.



A company-wide effort consisted of Tree Line’s Partners and employees donating a portion of their annual salaries, with Tree Line Capital Partners matching every donation dollar for dollar. To launch the initiative, our team identified local nonprofits making meaningful impacts within the communities we live and work.

Donated funds went to charities qualified by Tree Line as having high charitable commitments and capable of deploying funds and services swiftly. Several of these charities are listed below.

GiveDirectlyNYC: A leading global nonprofit specializing in digital cash transfers, their COVID-19 Fund is providing direct cash transfers to families enrolled in SNAP living in areas affected by COVID-19.

Food Bank for New York City: A hunger-relief organization providing a multifaceted approach to helping low-income New Yorkers overcome their circumstances.

Compass Family Services: Supporting homeless families and those at imminent risk to achieve stability, Compass created an Emergency COVID-19 Family Care Kit Program providing digital gift cards for emergency supplies.

OneFamilyLA: Providing assistance for basic necessities to families with children in preschool through 12th grade who live within the boundaries of Los Angeles Unified School District.

Oakland Public Education Fund: Supporting the highest-needs families and schools in the Oakland Unified School District, their COVID-19 Relief Fund is feeding students and families, supporting online learning and providing cash assistance.

The $58,051 in contributions made across the firm thus far have resulted in 25,506 meals for those in need, 33 Family Care Kits and direct financial assistance for 42 to 64 families.

“As a lender to small- and medium-size businesses throughout the U.S., we feel compelled to mobilize our resources and support those most vulnerable and affected in this time of crisis,” Managing Partner Tom Quimby said. “We encourage our industry peers, employees, friends and colleagues in similar positions to find ways to contribute to their communities as well.”

About Tree Line

Tree Line Capital Partners is a private credit asset management firm focused on direct lending to the lower middle market. The firm provides first lien term loans, unitranche term loans and equity co-investments to lower middle market borrowers with between $3 million to $30 million of EBITDA in North America in transaction sizes up to $150 million. Tree Line currently manages $1.4 billion in investable capital, and has completed over 106 transactions for acquisitions, recapitalizations, refinancings, expansion projects and other growth capital needs. Tree Line has extensive direct lending experience spanning multiple economic cycles, generating significant repeat investment opportunities from the private equity community through reliable execution and a direct relationship approach. Tree Line is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York, Los Angeles and Austin.

Visit www.treelinecp.com for additional detail.

