SEATTLE, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To give government entities and businesses greater access to finding and securing partnership opportunities, DemandStar announces its new platform with novel features that allow for an even more streamlined experience. The new features are a result of interviewing hundreds of government buyers and businesses and integrating this feedback into DemandStar’s 20+ years of user data and experience.
DemandStar is excited to present the following features in its new platform that more easily connects businesses with governments:
“At DemandStar our goal is to give businesses and governments the modern environment they need to locate one another and close deals, giving their communities the best solution, at the right price,” said Ben Vaught, CEO of DemandStar. “As a leader in the online procurement space, we have identified pain points on both sides of the business-government equation, and created our new platform to give both parties the up-to-date tools they need to succeed and grow their communities.”
Online procurement continues to rapidly grow as an emerging marketplace. New government entities to DemandStar are seeing an uptick of three to five times more bids and saving 10-15 percent on deals as compared to current outdated processes.
Government partners and businesses looking to join DemandStar’s eBidding procurement marketplace can learn more at https://network.demandstar.com/.
ABOUT DEMANDSTAR
DemandStar builds communities by connecting government entities quickly and efficiently with quality suppliers of all sizes. Founded in 1998, they pioneered the online marketplace concept for bidding on government contracts and now serves as the gateway for B2B partnerships between governments and suppliers both locally and nationally throughout the United States. For more information or for government entities and suppliers interested in joining DemandStar’s network, please visit www.demandstar.com or call (206) 940-0305.
Jamie Andersen
Phone: (949) 502-6200
Email: Jamie@bastionelevate.com
DemandStar Corporation
Seattle, Washington, UNITED STATES
