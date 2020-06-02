SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the largest software framework provider for smart machines and real-world systems, today announced that Kratos , a leading National Security Solutions provider, has selected RTI Connext® DDS as the connectivity framework for its military simulators including the Reconfigurable Virtual Collective Training System (RVCTS). The RVCTS training system incorporates the latest mixed reality technology to deliver the highest immersive fidelity of any collective training system. By leveraging Connext DDS in their RVCTS, Kratos can ensure reliable backend communication among hardware and software real-time systems.



The government is implementing new technology in modeling and simulation, specifically for the development of high fidelity synthetic training environments (STE) at a rapid pace. It is currently a challenge to develop these integrated systems efficiently, affordably and in a manner where they can readily interoperate with each other. RTI Connext DDS facilitates communication between the hardware and software components of Kratos’ RVCTS and is scalable to grow as their technology evolves.

Connext DDS, based upon the open Data Distribution Service (DDS®), managed by the Object Management Group (OMG), forms a connectivity fabric that enables legacy simulations from multiple vendors using multiple MS&T standards to create new live, virtual and constructive environments for real-world training scenarios. The open standard and powerful multi-supplier support were key factors in helping Kratos provide the flexibility to plug into a variety of platforms while decreasing engineering costs. Additionally, RTI technology makes it easy for simulations running on current government platforms like HLA and DIS to interoperate with newer platforms as technology advances.

“Kratos had a highly visible product that needed to represent quality and reliability,” said Craig Clark, CTO at Kratos. “It was our use of RTI’s Connext DDS that allowed us to rapidly achieve what we needed to be successful. Additionally, the integration of two disparate systems within our RVCTS training system was made easy by implementing an enterprise service bus based on Connext DDS. I have been amazed with RTI’s tools, flexibility and reliability that allowed this project to be a success.”

“Modeling, simulation and training technology is advancing rapidly, and use of real-time data from a wide range of sources is driving these advancements,” said Chip Downing, Senior Market Development Director, A&D at RTI. “RTI has proven experience in hundreds of A&D applications and by implementing Connext DDS, customers like Kratos are able to quickly and reliably communicate among diverse hardware and software systems with ease, all while keeping costs down and accelerating deployments. We look forward to the continued support of the training and simulation industry to help better prepare the next generation of Warfighters.”

Read more about RTI’s work in the Modeling, Simulation and Training (MS&T) market here: https://www.rti.com/industries/aerospace-defense/training-simulation

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the largest software framework provider for smart machines and real-world systems. The company’s RTI Connext® product enables intelligent architecture by sharing information in real time, making large applications work together as one.

With over 1,500 deployments, RTI software runs the largest power plants in North America, connects perception to control in vehicles, coordinates combat management on US Navy ships, drives a new generation of medical robotics, controls hyperloop and flying cars, and provides 24/7 medical intelligence for hospital patients and emergency victims.

RTI is the best in the world at connecting intelligent, distributed systems. These systems improve medical care, make our roads safer, improve energy use, and protect our freedom.

RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group® (OMG) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with regional headquarters in Spain and Singapore.

About Kratos

Kratos develops advanced, cost-effective training solutions for U.S. and allied forces that enhance learning retention and increase warfighter readiness. Kratos is driving innovation in military simulation and training programs by integrating the latest immersive technologies, such as XR, with its blended learning content and open architecture simulation systems for air, ground, maritime and soon space domains.