Tel Aviv, Israel, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Capital today announces that it has sent a letter to the chief executive officer, chairman of the board and the directors of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX), calling for an immediate general meeting of the shareholders of Therapix Biosciences and the dismissal of all members of the board.

In the letter, Pure Capital detailed previous actions which it believes have been harmful to shareholders. These actions, taken by Therapix Biosciences, have not been in the best interest of the company nor its shareholders, including, among others, capital raises under unfavorable terms. Furthermore, Pure Capital demanded that until the special general meeting is convened, the company will not take any action not in the ordinary course of business, including, without limitation, any dispositions of its assets or securities offerings, whether public or private. In addition, Pure Capital demanded that the board of directors of the Company shall not appoint any additional directors to the Company’s board of directors prior to the special general meeting.

According to the Israeli Companies Law, the meeting must be called no later than 21 business days from the date of the demand letter.

About Pure Capital Ltd.

Pure Capital is a privately owned investment company. Over the last two years, the firm has led various transactions and capital raises totaling over $200 million in the U.S, Canada and Israel.

