Pittsburgh, PA, and London, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confluence Technologies, Inc. (“Confluence”), a global technology solutions provider delivering innovative products to the worldwide money management industry, today announced the appointment of Sunil Rajan as Global Head of Sales. In this role, he is responsible for setting the company’s overall sales strategy and overseeing the global sales team responsible for executing on it. Rajan is based in Confluence’s Wimbledon office and reports directly to Todd Moyer, President and COO.

Following its acquisition of StatPro in October 2019, Confluence has combined its front-, middle- and back-office offerings to strengthen its position as a global leader in data-driven managed investment solutions. Confluence continues to deliver innovative solutions that meet the performance, reporting, analytics, risk and data needs of asset managers and service providers. As Global Head of Sales, Rajan will work with Confluence’s executive team to identify and implement sales strategies and establish domestic and international sales objectives, including volumes, cost of sales and product profitability.

Rajan comes to Confluence with more than 20 years of experience introducing and expanding business footprints across multiple markets and regions in the financial services and technology industries. Most recently, he served as Managing Director, EMEA & APAC at Axioma. Earlier, Rajan was Head of Business Development (EMEA) for Standard and Poor’s Risk Solutions, and he has held senior leadership roles at Thompson Reuters, Misys and other global software, services and financial data companies. Throughout his career, Rajan has focused on scaling and aligning business teams, cultures, processes and reporting, as he employs best practice sales methodologies to spur growth.

“The asset management industry wants best-of-breed risk, performance, regulatory and shareholder reporting solutions, supported by robust analytics and the latest technological innovation,” said Rajan. “Confluence leads the way in delivering these exact things, so it's an exciting time for me to join the business and I look forward to working with the team to execute on the long-term growth strategy.”

“We’re excited to welcome Sunil to Confluence and I’m confident that he will be a great addition to the team,” commented Todd Moyer, President and COO. “As Confluence works to deepen our partnerships with existing clients and expand our offering of solutions into new markets, Sunil’s deep expertise in international sales and business development make him the perfect fit for a growing, global company like ours.”

About Confluence

Confluence is a global technology solutions provider delivering innovative products to the worldwide money management industry that meet asset managers and service providers performance, reporting, analytics, risk and data needs. With the recent acquisition of StatPro, Confluence offers its clients a broader range of data-driven managed investment solutions, including post-trade regulatory and shareholder reporting, performance and attribution, portfolio analytics, asset data services and data management, delivering a full technology suite to the front, middle and back office. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Confluence services over 400 clients in 39 countries, with locations across Europe, North America, South Africa, Australia and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.confluence.com/en-us/

