SAN MATEO, Calif., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® today announced HyperIQ, a monitoring and observability solution for proactively and efficiently managing Cloudian storage and related infrastructure across on-premise and hybrid cloud environments—all from a single interface. HyperIQ features intelligent storage and user analytics, along with health checks, that enable predictive maintenance, enhanced security and resource optimization. As a result, customers can reduce mean time to repair, increase availability and accelerate new deployments, thereby saving operational costs and enabling them to adapt more easily to workload demands.



The Challenge of Managing Modern Storage Infrastructure

Today’s modern storage infrastructure is increasingly distributed across geographically dispersed data centers, both on-premises and in public clouds. Unlike traditional, siloed systems, modern storage assets can be deployed wherever they are needed, with all devices sharing a single management environment. However, one challenge has been the lack of a monitoring solution that can provide a comprehensive view of this geo-distributed storage and networking infrastructure.

HyperIQ: Building on Cloudian’s Expertise in Exabyte-Scale, Geo-Distributed Storage Management

Cloudian is a recognized leader in providing limitlessly scalable, highly cost-effective and geo-distributed object storage managed under a single, global namespace. With HyperIQ, the company is extending this leadership to give customers an intelligent, unified view of their entire Cloudian storage infrastructure, encompassing interconnected users, applications, network connections and storage devices. HyperIQ features and benefits include:

Intelligent monitoring —Complete observability with real-time interactive dashboards and historical data that include the ability to slice and dice resource utilization by data center, node, services and more.

—Complete observability with real-time interactive dashboards and historical data that include the ability to slice and dice resource utilization by data center, node, services and more. Customizable dashboards —In addition to pre-configured dashboards, flexibility to build one’s own dashboards from over 100 available data panels and drill into user or storage data at a more granular level.

—In addition to pre-configured dashboards, flexibility to build one’s own dashboards from over 100 available data panels and drill into user or storage data at a more granular level. Predictive maintenance —Proactive alerts for predicting hardware failures, assessing maintenance needs, and avoiding performance impacts.

—Proactive alerts for predicting hardware failures, assessing maintenance needs, and avoiding performance impacts. User behavior analytics —Monitor user activities, provide insights into usage patterns such as uploads/downloads, API usage, S3 transactions, request sizes and HTTP response codes and enforce security and compliance policies.

—Monitor user activities, provide insights into usage patterns such as uploads/downloads, API usage, S3 transactions, request sizes and HTTP response codes and enforce security and compliance policies. Anomaly detection —Identification of trends and faults so that rectifying action can be taken, such as creating support cases, triggering repairs or making other corrective actions to ensure optimal operations.

—Identification of trends and faults so that rectifying action can be taken, such as creating support cases, triggering repairs or making other corrective actions to ensure optimal operations. Custom notifications —Custom alerts for more proactive monitoring of applications and flexibility to integrate with multiple notification channels such as Slack, OpsGenie, Kafka and PagerDuty.

—Custom alerts for more proactive monitoring of applications and flexibility to integrate with multiple notification channels such as Slack, OpsGenie, Kafka and PagerDuty. Customer health checks—Personalized monthly health checks with actionable plans based on trends and analysis from the customer’s Cloudian infrastructure as well as analytics from global learning across Cloudian’s install base.

Availability, Pricing and Additional Resources

Two versions of HyperIQ are immediately available as a virtual machine for download. HyperIQ Basic includes pre-configured dashboards and is offered to Cloudian customers at no charge. HyperIQ Enterprise, which includes advanced analytics features, is licensed by capacity at 0.025 cents per GB per month, including support. In future product releases, Cloudian plans to extend HyperIQ to cover other parts of the IT infrastructure.

To learn more about HyperIQ:

Watch this video overview at https://bit.ly/2ZNDvoK .

. See a demo at https://bit.ly/3caUJPo .

. Visit Cloudian’s HyperIQ webpage at https://bit.ly/3eufI13_HyperIQ .

Supporting Quotes

"As object storage use cases rapidly increase, on-premises S3 is becoming the unified storage platform of choice in many data centers,” said Paul Evans, principal architect at Daystrom Inc. “Given this and Cloudian’s tremendous scalability, HyperIQ couldn’t be more timely: it provides the analytics and insights needed to understand evolving user needs and make smart choices about allocations and performance.”

“We depend on Cloudian’s HyperStore object storage platform to help us manage and protect our growing data volumes,” said Tom Lee, technical director at Nexstor. “By providing increased insight into our storage environment, HyperIQ will enable us to more efficiently and cost-effectively deploy resources, adapt to our clients’ future needs and grow our business.”

“Over the past year Cloudian has continued to demonstrate its leadership in object storage, with new solutions, name-brand customers and notable partnerships,” said Amita Potnis, research director at IDC. “With HyperIQ, they’re setting a high bar for analytics-based monitoring, reporting and management, thus delivering greater customer value.”

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage systems, with the industry’s most advanced S3 compatibility and an extensive partnership ecosystem. Its award-winning flagship solution, HyperStore, provides limitless scalability and cloud-like technology, flexibility and economics in the data center. Cloudian’s global data fabric architecture enables enterprises to store, find and protect object and file data seamlessly across sites, both on-premises and in public clouds, within a single, unified platform. Learn more at cloudian.com .

U.S. Media Contact

Jordan Tewell

10Fold Communications

cloudian@10fold.com

+1 415-666-6066