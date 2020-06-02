SAN DIEGO, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our”, “us” or “we”), a preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, is pleased to announce the publication of two research studies demonstrating the safety and health benefits of PlusCBD™ products. Both studies were published in the Journal of Dietary Supplements .



Published on May 25, 2020, “ Post Marketing Safety of Plus CBD™ Products, a Full Spectrum Hemp Extract: A 2-Year Experience , ” this study adds to the growing body of literature that supports the safe use of hemp derived CBD as a dietary supplement. The data confirm a low rate of adverse effects in millions of consumers taking PlusCBD™ products over a two-year period. A noteworthy finding was the absence of any reports of liver toxicity, which has been described in studies using high doses of CBD as a prescription drug.

Lead author Stephen Schmitz, MD, MPH and co-founder of Supplement Safety Solutions, stated, “This is the first longitudinal study of a CBD dietary supplement being used in real-world conditions. This study represents two years of data and daily product use from millions of consumers and demonstrates that CV Sciences’ products are safe and well tolerated.”

Published on May 27, 2020, “ Effects of Hemp Extract on Markers of Wellness, Stress Resilience, Recovery and Clinical Biomarkers of Safety in Overweight, But Otherwise Healthy Subject s ,” this study used PlusCBD™ products to determine their benefits on stress resilience, perceived recovery, mood, affect, body composition, and clinical safety markers in healthy human subjects.

Lead author Hector L. Lopez, M.D., CSCS, FAAPMR, FISSN, commented, “In a first of its kind study, participants taking PlusCBD™ products had significant improvement in HDL cholesterol compared to placebo, while improvements in measures of stress response, life pleasure, wellness and sleep were also observed. We also found an excellent safety profile, with no adverse signals in liver or other biomarkers of health in the group treated with PlusCBD™ products.”

Duffy MacKay, ND, Senior Vice President of Clinical and Regulatory Affairs for CV Sciences, stated, “These studies add to the growing evidence supporting the safety and benefits of hemp derived CBD by tracking participant experience and health outcomes while taking CV Sciences’ proprietary CBD products. In 2018, CV Sciences achieved self-affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status as a result of our extensive non-clinical testing program. Now, I am proud to say that CV Sciences is the only CBD company that has published toxicology studies, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trials, and a systematic evaluation of post-market safety data of our products.”

Joseph Dowling, CV Sciences Chief Executive Officer, stated, “CV Sciences is committed to science and to safety. We strive to bring safe, high-quality, and innovative products in different formulations to meet the health enhancement and wellness needs of consumers. We continue to invest in clinical studies and aim to meet or exceed the high standards for safety that FDA and consumers demand. We are excited to be leaders in the CBD revolution and to help the category mature by publishing sound science. We look forward to launching new products this year.”



About CV Sciences, Inc.

