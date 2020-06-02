Dublin, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biotechnology Reagents - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Biotechnology Reagents market accounted for $69.21 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $163.19 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. Rising number of biotechnology firms and growth in biopharmaceuticals are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, high cost of reagents is hampering the market growth.



Biotechnology reagents are the substances used to detect or synthesize another substance so as to provide a test reading. The biotechnological reagents play an important role in the age of rapid research, discovery, and publication in the industry and academic research purposes.



Based on the technology, the analytical segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as chromatography technique of analytical technology is mostly used in drug discovery to validate the specificity, sensitivity, and purity of drugs and deliver precise outcomes to validate characters. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to high investments, new product developments, presence of favorable government policies and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure.



Some of the key players profiled in the Biotechnology Reagents Market include Siemens Healthineers, Quality Biological Inc., Merck Millipore, PerkinElmer, Meridian Bioscience, Promega Corporation, Lonza Group AG, BioMrieux, GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Life Technologies, Beckman Coulter, Agilent Technologies, Abbott Laboratories and Becton Dickinson.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Biotechnology Reagents Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Life Science

5.2.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction

5.2.1.1 Master Mixes

5.2.1.2 Kits

5.2.1.3 Individual Reagent

5.2.2 Cell/Tissue Culture

5.2.2.1 Sera

5.2.2.2 Media and Regents

5.2.3 In-Vitro Diagnostics

5.2.3.1 Microbiology Culture

5.2.3.2 Hematology

5.2.3.3 Immunoassay

5.2.3.4 Clinical Chemistry

5.2.3.5 Molecular Diagnostics

5.2.4 Expression and Transfection

5.3 Analytical

5.3.1 Chromatography

5.3.1.1 Super Critical Fluid Chromatography

5.3.1.2 Liquid Chromatography

5.3.1.3 Ion Chromatography

5.3.1.4 Gas Chromatography

5.3.1.5 Reagents Type

5.3.1.5.1 Solvent

5.3.1.5.2 Chemical

5.3.1.5.3 Adsorbents

5.3.2 Mass Spectrometry

5.3.2.1 Proteomics

5.3.2.2 Drug Discovery

5.3.2.3 Clinical Testing

5.3.2.4 Genomics

5.3.3 Electrophoresis

5.3.3.1 Gel

5.3.3.2 Dye

5.3.3.3 Buffer

5.3.4 Flow Cytometry

5.3.4.1 Cell-based Flow Cytometry

5.3.4.2 Bead-based Flow Cytometry



6 Global Biotechnology Reagents Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Protein Synthesis and Purification

6.3 Immunophenotyping

6.4 Gene Expression

6.5 Fluorescent Microscopy

6.6 Drug testing

6.7 DNA and RNA analysis

6.8 Cell Cycle Analysis



7 Global Biotechnology Reagents Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Research Institutes

7.3 Pharmaceuticals

7.4 Diagnostic Centers

7.5 Biotech Companies



8 Global Biotechnology Reagents Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Siemens Healthineers

10.2 Quality Biological Inc.

10.3 Merck Millipore

10.4 PerkinElmer

10.5 Meridian Bioscience

10.6 Promega Corporation

10.7 Lonza Group AG

10.8 BioMrieux

10.9 GE Healthcare

10.10 Bio-Rad Laboratories

10.11 Life Technologies

10.12 Beckman Coulter

10.13 Agilent Technologies

10.14 Abbott Laboratories

10.15 Becton Dickinson



