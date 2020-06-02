Dublin, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biotechnology Reagents - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Biotechnology Reagents market accounted for $69.21 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $163.19 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. Rising number of biotechnology firms and growth in biopharmaceuticals are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, high cost of reagents is hampering the market growth.
Biotechnology reagents are the substances used to detect or synthesize another substance so as to provide a test reading. The biotechnological reagents play an important role in the age of rapid research, discovery, and publication in the industry and academic research purposes.
Based on the technology, the analytical segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as chromatography technique of analytical technology is mostly used in drug discovery to validate the specificity, sensitivity, and purity of drugs and deliver precise outcomes to validate characters. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to high investments, new product developments, presence of favorable government policies and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure.
Some of the key players profiled in the Biotechnology Reagents Market include Siemens Healthineers, Quality Biological Inc., Merck Millipore, PerkinElmer, Meridian Bioscience, Promega Corporation, Lonza Group AG, BioMrieux, GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Life Technologies, Beckman Coulter, Agilent Technologies, Abbott Laboratories and Becton Dickinson.
What our report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Biotechnology Reagents Market, By Technology
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Life Science
5.2.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction
5.2.1.1 Master Mixes
5.2.1.2 Kits
5.2.1.3 Individual Reagent
5.2.2 Cell/Tissue Culture
5.2.2.1 Sera
5.2.2.2 Media and Regents
5.2.3 In-Vitro Diagnostics
5.2.3.1 Microbiology Culture
5.2.3.2 Hematology
5.2.3.3 Immunoassay
5.2.3.4 Clinical Chemistry
5.2.3.5 Molecular Diagnostics
5.2.4 Expression and Transfection
5.3 Analytical
5.3.1 Chromatography
5.3.1.1 Super Critical Fluid Chromatography
5.3.1.2 Liquid Chromatography
5.3.1.3 Ion Chromatography
5.3.1.4 Gas Chromatography
5.3.1.5 Reagents Type
5.3.1.5.1 Solvent
5.3.1.5.2 Chemical
5.3.1.5.3 Adsorbents
5.3.2 Mass Spectrometry
5.3.2.1 Proteomics
5.3.2.2 Drug Discovery
5.3.2.3 Clinical Testing
5.3.2.4 Genomics
5.3.3 Electrophoresis
5.3.3.1 Gel
5.3.3.2 Dye
5.3.3.3 Buffer
5.3.4 Flow Cytometry
5.3.4.1 Cell-based Flow Cytometry
5.3.4.2 Bead-based Flow Cytometry
6 Global Biotechnology Reagents Market, By Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Protein Synthesis and Purification
6.3 Immunophenotyping
6.4 Gene Expression
6.5 Fluorescent Microscopy
6.6 Drug testing
6.7 DNA and RNA analysis
6.8 Cell Cycle Analysis
7 Global Biotechnology Reagents Market, By End User
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Research Institutes
7.3 Pharmaceuticals
7.4 Diagnostic Centers
7.5 Biotech Companies
8 Global Biotechnology Reagents Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 Siemens Healthineers
10.2 Quality Biological Inc.
10.3 Merck Millipore
10.4 PerkinElmer
10.5 Meridian Bioscience
10.6 Promega Corporation
10.7 Lonza Group AG
10.8 BioMrieux
10.9 GE Healthcare
10.10 Bio-Rad Laboratories
10.11 Life Technologies
10.12 Beckman Coulter
10.13 Agilent Technologies
10.14 Abbott Laboratories
10.15 Becton Dickinson
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y9konb
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: