Denver, CO, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX) (the “Company”) announced today the release of Cannalytics Business Intelligence for cultivators, a groundbreaking data platform that delivers deep insights into the production end of the cannabis industry.



The platform is the industry’s first BI tool that integrates into cultivation software allowing growers to track and forecast yields, predict harvests, track yields on a strain by strain basis and maximize working capital availability through inventory management.

“Helix has quietly been on the leading edge of innovation in cannabis, in the same focused way we’ve continued to grow our market share and deliver new technology,” said Garvis Toler, Helix Technologies’ President of Data Services. “Not only are we bringing the power of data analytics to the cultivation market but we are delivering industry-leading insights to over 30 other legal cannabis markets as well. With the deepest and most relevant statistical data sets in the U.S. due to our dual leadership in commercial and government contracts and deeply integrated infrastructure, we have a tremendous data advantage that we leverage for our customers.”

CEO and Executive Chairman Zachary L. Venegas added, “Helix Technologies continues to focus on the critical infrastructure needs of our clients across the dispensary, grow, manufacturer, and government segments, delivering value-driven technology for customers that enable them to operate more efficiently, safely, and profitably.”

About Helix Technologies, Inc.

Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX) is the leading provider of critical infrastructure services, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk. Through its proprietary technology suite and security services, Helix Technologies provides comprehensive supply chain management, compliance tools, and asset protection for any license type in any regulated cannabis market. While Helix provides services to the Cannabis and Hemp Industries, the Company does not deal directly with the plant or any derivative products. Helix Technologies’ products reach over 2,000 customer locations in 38 states and 8 countries and has processed over $20 billion in cannabis sales. For more information on Helix Technologies and to sign up for investor updates, visit us at www.helixtechnologies.com. and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Sign up for the CannaPulse Newsletter for legislative changes, software updates and more.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our ability to fund our operations and pay any outstanding debt; fluctuations in our financial results; general economic risks; the volatile nature of the market for our products and services and other factors that could impact our anticipated growth; our ability to manage our growth; changes in laws and regulations regarding the cannabis industry and service providers in the cannabis industry; reliance on key personnel; our ability to compete effectively; security and other risks associated with our business; intellectual property risks; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings. Helix Technologies assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

