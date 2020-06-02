Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand the distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

BOCA RATON, FL, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America is reopening for business.

“All across the United States, companies are reopening for business,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International. “Many people don’t realize that many businesses stayed opened and thrived during the COVID-19 health crisis, especially retailers that sell health and wellness products.”

Economists, partly because the underlying U.S economy was fundamentally strong when the pandemic hit, see several positive trends for the year going forward, including continued positive personal spending.

Jason Furman , a top economist and now a professor at Harvard, predicts a quick recovery and the best economic data news in the third quarter.

Larry Kudlow, head of the White House National Economic Council, says the third quarter may be the single best GDP quarter in recent history, predicting a 20-plus percent annualized growth rate.

“For international health and wellness companies, that is encouraging news,” Gould said, adding that even during the pandemic health and wellness brands did surprisingly well. “Online sales saw dramatic sales increases while supermarkets and drug stores, both essential businesses, also experienced huge sales increases.

“Consumers, more than ever, emphasized their health and looked for products, such as dietary supplements, that could keep them healthy,” Gould said. “Nutritional Outlook reported that dietary supplement sales skyrocketed during the pandemic.”

Gould said now is the perfect time for health and wellness companies to consider entering the U.S. market.

“We have worked with major companies, such as Scitec Nutrition and Native Remedies, to expand their presence in the U.S. market,” Gould said. “We have successfully expanded sales for many health and wellness companies.”

Gould created the “Evolution of Distribution” process to provide domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution services required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States.

“I developed the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ to make it easy and financially feasible for companies to expand their sales or enter the U.S. market,” Gould said. “I brought all the services these companies need under one umbrella.”

Working with Gould is NPI’s president, Jeff Fernandez, who formerly was a retail buyer for Amazon, the largest online retailer, and Walmart, the largest brick-and-mortar retailer.

Together, Gould and Fernandez bring an understanding of retail promotion that is unparalleled in the health and wellness industry. Fernandez helped create the luxury skincare and the health and wellness categories at Amazon in the early 2000s when the online giant was only selling books and electronics.

“NPI has the expertise, infrastructure, and contacts to create a profitable experience for quality health and wellness companies,” Gould said.

For more information about NPI, visit www.nutricompany.com .

