NORTH READING, Mass., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER ) has successfully ramped high volume production of its new Magnum EPIC memory tester which provides flexibility to fully cover LPDDR5, DDR5, GDDR6, and future DRAM devices. These next-generation memories deliver nearly twice the bandwidth of the previous generation to improve the performance of 5G smart phones, data centers, and high definition graphics applications.

Magnum EPIC delivers best-in-class signal integrity enabled by its revolutionary Near-DUT-Test technology. This technology also enables the highest parallelism available in the industry today.

“We are excited to announce that we have successfully ramped our manufacturing and are currently doing volume shipments of the Magnum EPIC for production and engineering applications at multiple customers,” said Tim Moriarty, President of the Memory Business Unit at Teradyne. “After a rigorous evaluation process, a top memory supplier selected EPIC based on these core criteria: the ability to test full device performance, support steep volume ramps and provide a flexible platform for all phases of DRAM test.”

Magnum EPIC also supports advanced features like high-bandwidth mode and source sync required for testing latest DRAM devices. These features increase the eye size of the DUT output DQ signals, thereby enabling higher yields and improving margins.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. In 2019, Teradyne had revenue of $2.3 billion and today employs 5,500 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com . Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

