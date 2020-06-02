Helsinn Group announces FDA approval of a new liquid formulation of AKYNZEO® (fosnetupitant/palonosetron) injection in the United States
Lugano, Switzerland, June 2, 2020 – Helsinn, a Swiss pharmaceutical group focused on building quality cancer care and rare disease products, today announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the ready-to-dilute liquid formulation of AKYNZEO® (fosnetupitant/palonosetron) injection. This new liquid solution provides several improvements to storage and handling:
AKYNZEO® injection is indicated for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy in adults, when given with dexamethasone. It has not been studied for the prevention of nausea and vomiting associated with anthracycline plus cyclophosphamide chemotherapy. AKYNZEO® injection does not contain polysorbate 80 or allergenic excipients such as soy or egg lecithin.
Riccardo Braglia, Helsinn Group Vice Chairman and CEO, commented: “We are pleased to announce FDA’s approval of the liquid formulation of AKYNZEO®. This new formulation will reduce the steps in administering this CINV treatment, improving the efficiency in preparation. Extended storage time following dilution provides more flexibility to clinics and hospitals to prepare AKYNZEO® for use throughout the day. AKYNZEO® is the only medication to target two distinct CINV pathways in a single dose and can help clinicians prevent CINV in appropriate patients. We are targeting launch of the liquid formulation in the second half of this year and look forward to updating the market in due course.”
Paul Rittman, CEO, Helsinn Therapeutics (U.S.), Inc, said: “I am pleased that we can now offer this improved form of AKYNZEO® to clinicians across the US. We hope that the elimination of refrigerated storage, the increase in room-temperature storage time once diluted, and the reduction in preparation steps, will all be of assistance to those administering the treatment, allowing for greater efficiency as they help prevent CINV in patients undergoing chemotherapy.”
About AKYNZEO®
AKYNZEO® is the first and only 5-HT3 and NK1 receptor combination approved for the prevention of chemotherapy induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting. A single dose of AKYNZEO® given with dexamethasone has been shown to prevent chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting for 5 days.
INDICATION
AKYNZEO® (netupitant 300mg/palonosetron 0.5mg) capsules was approved in October 2014 in the United States and is indicated in combination with dexamethasone in adults for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of cancer chemotherapy, including, but not limited to, highly emetogenic chemotherapy.
AKYNZEO® (fosnetupitant 235mg/palonosetron 0.25) for injection was approved in April 2018 and AKYNZEO® injection was approved in May 2020 in the United States. Each is indicated in combination with dexamethasone in adults for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy.
Limitations of Use
AKYNZEO® for injection and AKYNZEO® injection have not been studied for the prevention of nausea and vomiting associated with anthracycline plus cyclophosphamide chemotherapy.
AKYNZEO is a combination of palonosetron, a serotonin-3 (5-HT3) receptor antagonist, and netupitant or fosnetupitant, substance P/neurokinin-1 (NK-1) receptor antagonists: palonosetron prevents nausea and vomiting during the acute phase and netupitant/fosnetupitant prevents nausea and vomiting during both the acute and delayed phase after cancer chemotherapy.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
Warnings and Precautions
Adverse Reactions
§ Most common adverse reactions for AKYNZEO capsules and injection: headache, asthenia, dyspepsia, fatigue, constipation and erythema
Drug Interactions
Use in Specific Populations
For more information about AKYNZEO please see the full Prescribing Information
About the Helsinn Group
Helsinn is a privately-owned Swiss Pharma Company which, since 1976, has been improving the lives of patients, guided by core family values of respect, integrity and quality. The Group has an extensive portfolio of marketed innovative cancer and rare disease therapies, a robust drug development pipeline and ambitions to further accelerate its growth through in-licensing and acquisition to address unmet medical needs. Helsinn operates a unique integrated licensing business model, achieving success with over 80 long-standing partners in 190 countries, who share our values. The Group’s pharmaceutical business (Helsinn Healthcare) is headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland with operating subsidiaries in the U.S. (Helsinn Therapeutics US) and China (Helsinn Pharmaceuticals China) which market the Group’s products directly in these countries. The Group has additional operating subsidiaries in Switzerland (Helsinn Advanced Synthesis, an active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer) and Ireland (Helsinn Birex Pharmaceuticals, a drug product manufacturer). Helsinn Investment Fund was created to enhance the future of healthcare by providing funding and strategic support to innovative companies.
Helsinn Group plays an active and central role in promoting social transformation in favor of people and the environment. Corporate social responsibility is at the heart of everything we do which is reinforced in the company's strategic plan by a commitment to sustainable growth.
To learn more about Helsinn Group please visit www.helsinn.com
For more information:
Helsinn Group Media Contact:
Paola Bonvicini
Group Head of Communication
Lugano, Switzerland
Tel: +41 (0) 91 985 21 21
Email: Info-hhc@helsinn.com
For more information, please visit www.helsinn.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Vimeo
AKYN-US-0066
Helsinn Healthcare S.A.
Lugano/Pazzallo, SWITZERLAND
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: