Long Beach, Calif., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: EMBI), focused on the development of cannabinoid-based therapeutics to address global medical indications, especially those of unmet medical need, today announced that the company’s proprietary analog of cannabidiol, cannabidiol-valine-hemisuccinate (CBDVHS) has been awarded a patent in Japan that covers composition of matter claims and multiple methods of use. This molecule, licensed from the University of Mississippi, was recently granted a similar patent in the United States.

CBDVHS has been successfully formulated for ocular use and in pre-clinical animal studies, has been shown to enter all chambers of the eye, potentially making this molecule a strong therapeutic candidate for diseases of the retina like macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. Animal studies of the painful chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) syndrome, demonstrated CBDVHS possessed an analgesic effect comparable to morphine, as well as an anti-addictive profile, making the molecule a potential safer alternative to opioids in managing pain. CBDVHS was reviewed and deemed not to be a controlled substance by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) in 2019.

“The recognition of the patent in Japan surrounding this bio-engineered, synthetic form of cannabidiol furthers EMBI’s goal of achieving a parallel global patent footprint to the sister compound in our drug pipeline, the prodrug of THC, which was awarded a patent in Japan in 2015,” commented Brian Murphy, MD, CEO of Emerald Bioscience. “The once restrictive nature of the Japanese regulatory landscape concerning cannabis-related compounds is entering a new age with the allowance of clinical trials for cannabinoid-related molecules designed for specific disease indications. As CBDVHS is not extracted from the cannabis plant, we look forward to also participating in this exciting time for cannabinoid-based drug development in Japan.”

About the University of Mississippi

The University of Mississippi, the state's flagship institution, is among the elite group of R-1: Doctoral Universities - Highest Research Activity in the Carnegie Classification. The university has a long history of producing leaders in public service, academics, research and business. Its 15 academic divisions include a major medical school, nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy, and an Honors College acclaimed for a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning and opportunities for community action.

About Emerald Bioscience, Inc.

Emerald Bioscience is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Long Beach, California, focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of bioengineered cannabinoid-based therapeutics for significant unmet medical needs in global markets. With proprietary technology licensed from the University of Mississippi, Emerald is developing novel ways to deliver cannabinoid-based drugs for specific indications with the aim of optimizing the clinical effects of such drugs while limiting potential adverse events. Emerald's strategy is to clinically develop a number of proprietary biosynthetic compounds, alone or in combination with corporate partners.

