SAN MATEO, Calif., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK) today announced it is uniting its CX Solutions under the banner of the GetFeedback Suite to accelerate its CX strategy. SurveyMonkey provides easy-to-deploy, cost-efficient CX solutions that help organizations using Salesforce CRM to set up CX programs within days, not months, and accelerate speed to insight. SurveyMonkey will continue to deliver newer customer experience offerings under the GetFeedback Suite brand in 2020 and beyond.



The suite will combine all of SurveyMonkey’s current CX solutions under one umbrella, including the GetFeedback CX platform built for the Salesforce customer, and Usabilla , which offers digital experience capabilities that bring real-time feedback from websites and apps. Both platforms were acquired by SurveyMonkey in 2019, and together they will be known as the GetFeedback Suite. SurveyMonkey will continue to offer both GetFeedback and Usabilla to organizations globally while working to integrate the two product lines into a multi-channel CX offering. The GetFeedback Suite will help organizations seamlessly leverage their customer and operational data, and power automated actions that improve the overall customer experience.

This announcement comes on the heels of recent customer wins in 2020, including cybersecurity software provider, SimSpace, which needed to quickly set up customer experience programs across their customer service and product teams to tap into user feedback.

"We needed a platform that was quick to get up and running, supported various delivery methods and survey types, and provided a robust integration to Salesforce," said Liz Sherman, customer success lead at SimSpace. "Using Usabilla and GetFeedback together was the only way we could meet those needs so we are excited to see the two products come together as the ultimate customer experience surveying solution."

Another customer, CORT Furniture Rental, is using the GetFeedback Suite to help deliver personalized services by leveraging direct feedback to help better support their customers and employees—especially during these uncertain times.

"We're really excited to see Usabilla and GetFeedback come together,” said Jake Taylor, marketing analyst at CORT. “Our mission at CORT is to be an indispensable resource to our customers by listening, learning, and providing exceptional value—every time. With the GetFeedback Suite, we can rapidly and easily execute a CX program across our entire organization to understand customer needs at each touchpoint and how to make changes that increase loyalty."

“Great customer experiences are even more critical for businesses to compete in today’s uncertain environment. I am proud to bring the strength of two amazing products - GetFeedback and Usabilla, into one robust CX offering for customers,” said Tom Hale, president at SurveyMonkey. “Our CX solutions provide the agility and value to disrupt the expensive, service-heavy offerings available in the market today. I look forward to helping our customers truly excel in CX and reach their full potential.”

About SurveyMonkey’s CX Solutions

GetFeedback provides a holistic CX view so organizations can uncover critical areas in need of improvement across the entire customer journey. The solution offers significantly reduced setup requirements and seamlessly connects with Salesforce so customers can unify and automate their CX and CRM data to get a 360° view of the customer. By bridging the gap between the two, customers have more visibility into the holistic customer experience through better quality CX data. In addition, a feature called Actions helps customers take immediate steps to address customer feedback and improve customer retention and experiences.

In March 2020, GetFeedback added key functionality to its platform, including NPS driver analysis and crosstab dashboards, and enhanced task management to help teams prioritize workloads and operate more efficiently.

Usabilla’s digital customer experience platform addresses many pain points customer experience professionals face in running an effective digital experience program. Usabilla helps bring the customer’s voice on websites and apps to life, empowering organizations to make data-driven decisions by providing seamless access to insights from customers.

For more information on GetFeedback and Usabilla, please visit getfeedback.com and usabilla.com.

About SurveyMonkey

