NEW YORK, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lord Global Corporation through its 27health Inc. subsidiary has signed an agreement with Coviguard Corp. to market the Covi-Guard™ mouthwash and oral sanitizer spray. Covi-Guard™ is a patent pending product line which uses FDA approved ingredients. Studies with the proprietary ingredients have shown a unique ability to dramatically reduce viral loads in the oral cavity and help prevent transmission. The Company believes it will be among the first commercial products to be used by dentists as a “pre procedural rinse” for patients as well as individuals to protect themselves and others from virus transmission as well as bacterial infections. Covi-Guard™ also contains immune supporting ingredients. There have been several papers showing that the Covi-Guard™ combination of ingredients have been able to reduce the viral load of the Corona family of viruses including COVID-19 and other viruses. In fact, several articles have been calling for significant studies to confirm what the Journals both medical and several other dental authorities believe to be a key armament in protection against COVID-19 by utilizing these products. Opening a new oral category of oral sanitizers.



Alexandra Aizenshtadt, Chairwoman of Lord Global Corp. said, “This product which contains all FDA approved ingredients including several immune boosters should be among the first mouth rinse and sprays that can significantly protect people versus the COVID-19 virus as well as other viruses in that family. We believe that this will be an extremely significant product for 27Health Inc.

Lisa Marie Kao, CEO of CoviGuard Corp said “Covi-Guard™ is a new category of oral sanitizers, washing your hands and using hand sanitizer is not enough. We need to protect our mouths orally where the virus can enter. I created this formula to have our products work as “mouth sanitizers” which effectively ward off viruses and pathogens that can wreak havoc on your health and help prevent further contagion.”

For more information on products contact support@covi-guard.com

