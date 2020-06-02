HOUSTON, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, announced today that major media outlets, schools and government buildings trust C-Bond’s proprietary nano-products to strengthen glass against break-ins and forced entry. The Company offers its patented C-Bond Secure and C-Bond BRS ballistic-resistant film system to enhance security in light of recent protests and looting.



C-Bond’s glass strengthening technology chemically bonds to and repairs the defects randomly distributed across the glass surface, thereby increasing glass strength, flexibility and impact resistance.

C-Bond Secure , developed in partnership with one of the industry’s largest film suppliers, is a glass strengthening primer for the installation of window film. The product is compatible with any film manufacturers’ products in all film market segments including solar, safety, decorative, automotive and marine.

C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant system) consists of the patented C-Bond glass strengthening technology and a security film. It is validated by an independent third-party laboratory to provide National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Level I, Level IIA, Level II and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection.

Watch demonstrations of C-Bond’s products in action at: https://youtu.be/Y66G-l9eHSY and https://youtu.be/G1PkILaKvwE or visit the Company’s website for more videos.

“C-Bond Systems’ proprietary, best-in-class solutions can help media networks, schools and businesses protect the safety of their facilities and the people inside them,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of C-Bond Systems. “Our patented technology is proven to strengthen the underlying glass itself, which is why our products have been installed by tier-1 customers at hundreds of locations around the country.”

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond NanoShield®, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and FN NANO Coating directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals and government agencies. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com , Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that C-Bond Systems’ proprietary, best-in-class solutions can help media networks, schools and businesses protect the safety of their facilities and the people inside them; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s ability to operate; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 25, 2020, its Forms 10-Q filed on May 15, 2020, November 14, 2019, and August 12, 2019, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts: Luke Zimmerman Senior Vice President MZ Group - MZ North America 949-259-4987 www.mzgroup.us Allison Tomek VP, Corporate Communications C-Bond Systems, Inc. 832-649-5658