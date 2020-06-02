Irving, Texas; Paris France, June 2, 2020 – Atos North America today announced another multi-year contract with Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) to transform their mainframe technology with enhanced automation and rapid, consistent delivery, enabling a modern Mainframe-as-a-Service (MFaaS) model for state government agencies that serve Texas business, education and citizens. For these DIR customers, Atos’ modernization allows crucial agency business, such as, child support and criminal justice, to access adaptive, resilient, affordable and secure mainframe services.



To drive outreach for this ecosystem, Atos will establish a state and local innovation hub in Austin, Texas, to develop new dynamic services for Texans and help keep the state a first choice for business and residential growth.

“Atos’ transformation of DIR’s mainframe services will enable DIR to provide seamless delivery of information and communication technologies to current and future Texas customers,” said Dale Richardson, State of Texas Chief Operations Officer, Texas Department of Information Resources. “We continue to strive for solutions that help address the rapidly evolving demands on infrastructure and resources as populations grow and we appreciate partners who intimately understand this changing landscape.”

Atos will also refresh DIR’s mainframe with flexible licensing capabilities to enable application access, consumption and utilization.

“Atos is committed to doing right by Texas and the people who live here, and with this next phase in DIR’s Shared Technology Services program, we aim to enable the state’s vision for an innovative Mainframe-as-a-Service,” said Beth Howen, Vice President, Head of Public Sector & Defense, Atos in North America. “The modernization will accelerate agencies’ ability to migrate faster, with less risk and better resource coordination.”

In addition to a seamless mainframe services transition, the following initiatives will be fully deployed by early 2021:

Refresh and consolidation of mainframe compute to z15 processors within the existing State data centers to enable new technical capabilities such as advanced compression, higher performance and better cost performance

Refresh of mainframe storage infrastructure to enable optimization, and provide improved performance and flexibility to adapt to a changing environment

Optimization of mainframe services to capitalize on software-defined data center elements when available from another Atos contract with DIR, the Texas Private Cloud, taking advantage of orchestrated and automated operations

Expanding relevant automation for deployment for mainframe services to complement and integrate with future services, tools and processes in place with DIR’s Shared Technology Services Program.

To learn more about how Atos is modernizing mainframe services, please visit atos.net/na .

