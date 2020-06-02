Irving, Texas; Paris France, June 2, 2020 – Atos North America today announced another multi-year contract with Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) to transform their mainframe technology with enhanced automation and rapid, consistent delivery, enabling a modern Mainframe-as-a-Service (MFaaS) model for state government agencies that serve Texas business, education and citizens. For these DIR customers, Atos’ modernization allows crucial agency business, such as, child support and criminal justice, to access adaptive, resilient, affordable and secure mainframe services.
To drive outreach for this ecosystem, Atos will establish a state and local innovation hub in Austin, Texas, to develop new dynamic services for Texans and help keep the state a first choice for business and residential growth.
“Atos’ transformation of DIR’s mainframe services will enable DIR to provide seamless delivery of information and communication technologies to current and future Texas customers,” said Dale Richardson, State of Texas Chief Operations Officer, Texas Department of Information Resources. “We continue to strive for solutions that help address the rapidly evolving demands on infrastructure and resources as populations grow and we appreciate partners who intimately understand this changing landscape.”
Atos will also refresh DIR’s mainframe with flexible licensing capabilities to enable application access, consumption and utilization.
“Atos is committed to doing right by Texas and the people who live here, and with this next phase in DIR’s Shared Technology Services program, we aim to enable the state’s vision for an innovative Mainframe-as-a-Service,” said Beth Howen, Vice President, Head of Public Sector & Defense, Atos in North America. “The modernization will accelerate agencies’ ability to migrate faster, with less risk and better resource coordination.”
In addition to a seamless mainframe services transition, the following initiatives will be fully deployed by early 2021:
