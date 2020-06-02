SAN FRANCISCO, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFrog , the Universal DevOps technology leader known for enabling “Liquid Software” via continuous software release flows, today announced the lineup for its annual DevOps community and JFrog user conference swampUP , which will take place online June 23 and 24 for the Americas and June 30 and July 1 for EMEA & APAC . Notably, all conference registration proceeds will be donated to COVID-19 charities.



“Since JFrog’s inception, we’ve partnered with the community to bring top tools and methodologies to the market, always with the developer in mind,” said Shlomi Ben Haim, co-founder and CEO of JFrog. “Community safety also means we can’t all be together in the usual way, but the need to share is still there. We wanted to partner again with the open-source and DevOps communities and deliver not only the top-shelf content they’re used to from swampUP, but also to give back to our global communities as we collectively accelerate the cure for this virus.”

All-virtual this year, swampUP will “fast-forward” the current DevOps landscape with visionary keynote addresses and thought‑provoking sessions from industry experts covering the latest trends and best practices around software distribution, containers, automation, security, and package management.

JFrog is bringing together an impressive list of industry thought leaders and DevOps luminaries to offer a unique combination of insight, entertainment and inspiration, including:

Kohsuke Kawaguchi, co-CEO, Launchable, Inc., and creator of Jenkins

John Willis, vice president of DevOps and digital practices, RedHat

Wayne Chatelain, senior manager of software engineering, Capital One

Jessica Deen, Azure Avenger

The annual conference is divided into two parts, with the first day focused on delivering hands-on DevOps training alongside other practitioners and peers. Specialized courses led by DevOps experts are designed to empower attendees to fast-forward their DevOps or DevSecOps knowledge and abilities. The second, full conference day will begin with an industry keynote address followed by breakout sessions following four separate streams: Cloud Native, DevSecOps, Enterprise DevOps and Digital Transformation. Over 30 sessions will be delivered from thought leaders from global companies including Google, Microsoft, Adobe and more.

“These may be unprecedented times, but we can come together in unprecedented ways to both advance our DevOps skills and contribute towards the race to a cure at the same time,” added Ben Haim. “We’re proud to do our part, and we invite the community to partner with us in this conference with a purpose.”

Registration for swampUP is open and spots for both training and the conference are filling quickly. Secure your spot today to ensure you don’t miss this exciting virtual event.

To learn more, visit https://swampup.jfrog.com .

About JFrog

The interactive, digital experience of the modern world is constantly improved through software updates. Software updates are constantly delivered by JFrog. We’re on a Liquid Software mission to power all the software updates in the world by enabling developers to code applications that flow – like liquid – to end-users securely and without downtime. As a leading universal, highly available enterprise DevOps platform, the JFrog Platform empowers customers with trusted and expedited software releases from code-to-production. Growing rapidly, JFrog is trusted by more than 5,600 enterprises across all industries, and top global brands depend on JFrog to revolutionize their software build-to-delivery processes. Some JFrog products are available as open-source, with all commercial subscriptions available both self-managed and in the cloud on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. JFrog is privately held with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at jfrog.com.

