VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIMO NUTRACEUTICALS INC. (CSE: PRMO) (OTC: BUGVF) (FSE: 8BV) (DEU: 8BV) (MUN: 8BV) (STU: 8BV) ("Primo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from Amazon to sell their Primo Lemon Hand Sanitizer in Amazon’s Personal Safety & Household category.



In response to the increasing demand for hand sanitizers in Canada, approximately two months ago Primo filled out an online application to sell its hand sanitizer on Amazon. Primo was granted a Seller Central account but was initially denied the ability to list its hand sanitizer, as Amazon was no longer approving new listings in this category. In early March, Amazon began restricting the types of sellers on its third-party Marketplace platform that are able to sell health and sanitation products, such as: face masks, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes/ sprays, isopropyl alcohol, among other products.

Through continued perseverance and multiple discussions with customer care, and due to Primo meeting all the required criteria as a licensed establishment with a product that has been licensed and approved by Health Canada, Primo was finally granted permission from Amazon to sell its hand sanitizer on their website.

The approval by Amazon could not have come at a better time for the company as its first shipment of hand sanitizer was picked up at their manufacturer on Friday, May 29th, 2020 with an expected delivery of later this week.

In reference to the company’s press release dated March 24th, Primo will be handing out the hand sanitizer as well as promotional samples for procurement departments in the healthcare industry across Canada to essential workers.

The company will also be taking the opportunity to hand out samples to potential customers that are interested in purchasing the hand sanitizer in bulk orders.

To view the product brochure, please visit: https://www.primoceuticals.com/shop#!/Primo-Lemon-Hand-Sanitizer-60/p/197662415/category=0

About Primo Nutraceuticals Inc.

Primo Nutraceuticals Inc. ("Primo" or the "Company") is dedicated to funding the rapid growth in production, processing, retail and branding of cannabis and non-cannabis related products in Canada and the United States. Primo has invested in several brands and is pursuing partnerships with retailers and distribution companies in Canada and the United States. Primo's management is in the process of building a corporate road map to further vertically integrate the Company, specifically by way of “Primo” branded retail outlets - offering "Thrive," "Primo," and a selection of curated partner brands. The Company possesses proprietary formulas for cannabis edibles, topical, and tinctures. Primo is focused on building a strong presence in the hemp industry with the objective of extracting and selling cannabinoids (CBD) products in both Canada and the United States.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

PRIMO NUTRACEUTICALS INC.

“Andy Jagpal”

President and Director

For further information, please contact Zoltan, IR Representative at: 604-722-0305, or; info@primoceuticals.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.