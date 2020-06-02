LAVAL, Quebec, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive,” the “Company” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTC PINK: UBMRF) is pleased to announce that Virtual Access Tours, one of the largest New York State photography service businesses will start offering immersive 3D Pocket WebsitesTM to its clients. Virtual Access Tours is currently one of the top 20 largest Urbanimmersive clients.



3D virtual tours are in high demands amid COVID-19 distancing recommendations. Prior to COVID-19, 3D tours were preferred for more expensive homes, but today is different. High-volume real estate photography businesses now need to deal with many more clients asking for 3D virtual tours with many different needs and budget. The recently announced immersive 3D Pocket WebsitesTM are well positioned to take advantage of this trend by offering a unique and cost-effective 3D tour product.

Michael Basch, co-founder of Virtual Access Tours, states: "3D Pocket WebsitesTM are a natural addition to our Matterport and 3D Zillow tours offering. They fit perfectly with the rising demands for cost-effective 3D tour and floor plan solutions while offering great productivity advantages being fully integrated into Urbanimmersive’s single property websites platform. We also already started using 3D Pocket WebsitesTM for commercial real estate clients and the ease and quick production time are definitely huge wins for us going forward."

"We have a clear vision of where our 3D virtual tours solution fits in the market and how to execute and capitalize on it to become a leader in our field. The current crisis resulting from the virus is a game-changer for 3D tour solutions. 3D tours are becoming the norm. Going forward, we know that the best cost-effective and high value-added solutions will take up the biggest part of the market and we are well positioned to take advantage of this trend. Having one of the largest New York state photography businesses adopting our immersive 3D Pocket WebsitesTM further validates our position in the market, our 3D emulator technology and our overall value proposition. We expect to see other of our top clients adopting soon our 3D Pocket WebsitesTM," states Ghislain Lemire, CEO of Urbanimmersive.

TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed this press release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

About Virtual Access Tours

Virtual Access Tours “VAT” offers both real estate marketing services and commercial photo/video/3D content covering the entire state of New Jersey, Philadelphia/Bucks County and the 5 Boroughs of New York. Founded in 2004, VAT has been making great strides, helping realtors sell more homes. From photography to branding to lead generation and prospecting to internet distribution and syndication, Virtual Access Tours provides custom solutions to every level of realtor. Learn more at www.virtualaccesstours.com .

About Urbanimmersive

Urbanimmersive is a SaaS business management solution that provides mission-critical solutions to visual content providers serving the real estate residential, commercial, construction, and local business markets. Urbanimmersive platform helps customers to increase operational productivity and delivering the full potential of visual content creations through leading-edge websites builder tool, AI-backed image indexing, robust file transfer systems, and interactive visual technology solutions. The firm's core technology is a 3D emulator powered by a visual content recognition post-production algorithm that delivers online and offline alternatives to traditional 3D engines for the creation of immersive digital environments. Learn more at www.urbanimmersive.com.

Caution of Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management estimates or opinions change.

For more information, please contact:

Urbanimmersive

Ghislain Lemire President & CEO

514-394-7820 X 202

ghislainlemire@urbanimmersive.com