CHICAGO, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS , the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, is proud to support the National Safety Council (NSC) in its annual observance of National Safety Month . Throughout the month of June, VelocityEHS will offer safety professionals complimentary educational resources on a variety of topics for keeping workplaces safe in our new normal and beyond.



This year’s National Safety Month comes at a time when concerns for worker safety—amid the global COVID-19 pandemic—are at an all-time high. As more workplaces reopen, employers must adapt new ways to keep their employees healthy beyond the traditional methods enforced to ensure the ongoing safety of their people. The relevant safety topics that NSC will spotlight this year include, but are not limited to:

Mental Health

Ergonomics

Building a Safety Culture

Driving

VelocityEHS encourages safety professionals to visit the VelocityEHS Blog throughout the month of June to access the information and resources it’s making available on these topics and more.

“Under normal circumstances, National Safety Month is a great time for companies to review their safety programs and revisit any areas that need improvement. Given the current state of the world, this month’s observance plays an even more important role in ensuring workplace safety,” said Glenn Trout, CEO of VelocityEHS and member of the NSC Board of Directors. “In addition to the continued resources and tools we’re offering to safety professionals, we look forward to providing complimentary information that applies to this year’s National Safety Month topics. Together we can work through this difficult time, while remaining focused on improving the lives of our employees and community.”

Beyond its support of National Safety Month, VelocityEHS is also playing an active role in the NSC’s SAFER task force, a new multifaceted initiative aimed at providing employers with resources and tools to help guide them through the process of safely resuming work and operations following a crisis. Composed of member organizations, safety and health professionals, businesses, nonprofits, government agencies and trade associations, the taskforce focuses on sharing collective expertise to develop practical solutions and recommendations for U.S. employers of all sizes across a variety of industries as they reopen now and in a post-pandemic environment.

VelocityEHS’ COVID-19 Resource Site serves as a central hub for valuable COVID-19 information, aimed at helping businesses prepare, prevent and protect workers from exposure to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, including free access to key components of its EHS software platform. Visit www.ehs.com/covid-info for more information.

For information about National Safety Month, visit www .nsc.org/work-safety/get-involved/national-safety-month .

To learn more about VelocityEHS and its award-winning solutions, visit www.EHS.com .

