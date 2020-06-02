The new Versa Room CT includes all the components, accessories, and audio-signal processing needed for exceptional room cloud-based video collaboration without the need for an external DSP mixer – just connect it to a computer and displays.

COLLABORATE Versa Room CT is a great complete room solution that dramatically enhances the audio experience for any cloud-based video collaboration application such as COLLABORATE Space, Microsoft® Teams, Zoom™, and Webex™, without the need for an external DSP mixer.

SALT LAKE CITY, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) announces worldwide shipping of COLLABORATE® Versa Room CT; which provides all the audio and video components and accessories needed for exceptional room cloud-based video collaboration. The wait is over!



At the heart of the system is the USB-enabled Beamforming Mic Array Ceiling Tile (BMA CTH). Thanks to its onboard processing, the BMA CTH performs acoustic echo cancellation, noise cancellation, and beam selection, so no external DSP mixer is required. The array’s adaptive steering (think of it as smart switching) provides impeccable room coverage. The Versa Room CT brings cost-effective professional conferencing to small and mid-sized video-enabled meeting rooms.

In addition to the BMA CTH, peripheral components and accessories create a complete room solution. The COLLABORATE Versa Hub provides a convenient single-cable connection to the laptop or room computer for cloud-based collaboration. The UNITE® 50 4K Camera provides a 120-degree wide-angle field of view. Two 10-Watt power amps, built into the BMA CTH, drive the included 8-inch ceiling speakers. The system also includes a 50-foot CAT6 cable, 33-foot USB extender cable, PoE kit, ceiling speakers, and 50 feet of speaker cable.

If desired, easily and quickly configure the system using CONSOLE® AI Lite software with Audio Intelligence™ and Auto Connect™.

Add ClearOne’s Wall-Mount Bluetooth Expander to enable mobile devices to use the installed room system wirelessly.

Delivering unbeatable price, versatility, and coverage, the Versa Room CT dramatically enhances the room audio and video experience for any cloud-collaboration application. COLLABORATE Versa Room CT is available now for live demos, contact your nearest ClearOne Sales Rep for details.

ClearOne’s BMA technology is protected by at least a dozen patents and pending patent applications.

For more information about the COLLABORATE Versa Room CT, click here. .

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

