According to this report the global deep brain stimulation devices market was valued at $881.9 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $2,802.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.5%.



Deep brain stimulation is an electrical process of stimulating, inhibiting, modifying, regulating, and altering the activity in the central, autonomous, or peripheral nervous system in the human body. Deep brain stimulation devices send electrical impulse to the spine region wherein these signals block the pain signals from reaching the brain. These devices deliver electrical stimulation to the patient's brain, spinal cord, and peripheral nervous system. Deep brain stimulation monitoring devices are particularly used for the treatment of neurological disorders such as epilepsy, chronic pain, Parkinson's disease, depression, and other diseases. Advancements in the neurological technologies is delivering relief to the patients affected by psychiatric and neurological disorders.



According to the data published by WHO, there are around 50 million cases of dementia across the globe among which 60-70% is Alzheimer's and 10 million are added every year. Dementia is the fifth leading cause of death worldwide. Furthermore, the incidence rate for Parkinson's disease is 4.5-19 per 100,000 population every year.



Rise in The prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as depression and chronic pain, increase in number of neurological disorders, and investment for neurological R&D are the factors that drive the growth of the global deep brain stimulation devices market. Moreover, rise in demand for minimal invasive surgery, adoption of technologically advanced products, and surge in aging population also propels the growth of the market as they are more susceptible to neurological disorders, such as Epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and chronic pain. The major barriers for the growth of the deep brain stimulation devices market are side effects such as allergic reaction and tingling or prickling of the skin due to implantation of deep brain stimulation device into the body and an increase in device cost. However, availability of other treatment options such as drug therapies and surgeries restrict the growth of the market.



The deep brain stimulation devices market is classified on the basis of application, enduser, and region. Based on application, the market is classified into Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, essential tremor, dystonia, obsessive compulsive disorder, and others. On the basis of application, it is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, neurological clinics, and others. Based on region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Some of the major players operating in the deep brain stimulation devices market include Abbott Laboratories, AlevaNeurotherapeutics SA, Boston Scientific Corporation, Functional Neuromodulation Ltd., Beijing PINS Medical Co., Ltd., Medtronic plc, NeuroPace Inc., Nevro Corporation, and Neuronetics Inc. The other companies operating in the market are Electro Medics, ElectroCore, Neuros Medical, ElectroCore LLC, NeuroMetrix, EnteroMedics Inc., Neuronetics Inc., and SPR Therapeutics.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Key forces shaping deep brain monitoring industry/market

3.4. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in The prevalence of neurological disorders

3.4.1.2. Surge in neurological R&D

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Risks and side effects associated with deep brain stimulation

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Alternative uses of deep brain stimulators

3.4.4. Impact Analyses



CHAPTER 4: DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION MONITORING DEVICES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Parkinson's Disease

4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.2. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Epilepsy

4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.2. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Dystonia

4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.2. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Essential Tremor

4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.2. Market analysis, by country

4.6. Obsessive-compulsive Disorder

4.6.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.2. Market analysis, by country

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.2. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION MONITORING DEVICES MARKET, BY END USER

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Hospitals

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Neurological Clinics

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.2. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION MONITORING DEVICES MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.2.4.1. U. S. market size and forecast, by application

6.2.4.2. U. S. market size and forecast, by end user

6.2.4.3. Canada market size and forecast, by application

6.2.4.4. Canada market size and forecast, by end user

6.2.4.5. Mexico market size and forecast, by application

6.2.4.6. Mexico market size and forecast, by end user

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.3.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3.4.1. Germany market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4.2. Germany market size and forecast, by end user

6.3.4.3. France market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4.4. France market size and forecast, by end user

6.3.4.5. UK market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4.6. UK market size and forecast, by end user

6.3.4.7. Italy market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4.8. Italy market size and forecast, by end user

6.3.4.10. Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4.11. Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by end user

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.4.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.4.4.1. China market size and forecast, by application

6.4.4.2. China market size and forecast, by end user

6.4.4.3. Japan market size and forecast, by application

6.4.4.4. Japan market size and forecast, by end user

6.4.4.5. India market size and forecast, by application

6.4.4.6. India market size and forecast, by end user

6.4.4.7. Australia market size and forecast, by application

6.4.4.8. Australia market size and forecast, by end user

6.4.4.9. Rest of Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by application

6.4.4.10. Rest of Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by end user

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.5.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.5.4.1. Brazil market size and forecast, by application

6.5.4.2. Brazil market size and forecast, by end user

6.5.4.3. Saudi market size and forecast, by application

6.5.4.4. Saudi Arabia market size and forecast, by end user

6.5.4.5. South Africa market size and forecast, by application

6.5.4.6. South Africa market size and forecast, by end user

6.5.4.7. Rest of LAMEA market size and forecast, by application

6.5.4.8. Rest of LAMEA market size and forecast, by end user



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES



