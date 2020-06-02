NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub , the first direct-to-consumer telehealth platform for teeth straightening, today announced a partnership with Watsons to increase access to premium clear aligner therapy through the expansion of SmileShops in Watsons stores with the first locations in Mong Kok and Kwun Tong in Hong Kong.



With over 7,800 stores in 13 Asian and European markets, Watsons is Asia’s leading health and beauty retailer and the first retail partner of SmileDirectClub to launch in-store SmileShops in Asia. This brings together two market leaders devoted to customer service.

“Our partnership with Watsons Hong Kong is built on a mutual commitment to provide a premium and affordable experience,” said Kay Oswald, President of International at SmileDirectClub. “With Watsons’s extensive network in Hong Kong, we are delighted to provide greater access to teeth straightening and enable customers to transform their smiles in a convenient way, without compromising top level service from our affiliated network of dentists and orthodontists.”

The SmileShops at Watsons offer the same patented retail concept and treatment process available at SmileDirectClub’s U.S. shops and retail partners, including CVS and Walgreens, as well as Walmart Canada and Chemist Warehouse in Australia.

Mr. Samuel Lee, Managing Director of Watsons Hong Kong said, “In view of the rising demand on telehealth solutions and awareness on digital oral care, we are excited to be the first Asia partner with SmileDirectClub to launch the in-store SmileShop in Watsons Hong Kong, providing a convenient and affordable method for personalized clear aligner treatment that puts a beautiful smile on our customers’ faces. Along with our integrated online and offline (O+O) customer experience, strong retail presence and professional health team, the in-store SmileShops at Watsons will provide our customers with a one-stop solution for teeth straightening.”

Customers may book a free 3D scan appointment at smiledirectclub.com.hk.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for teeth straightening, now also offered directly via dentist and orthodontists’ offices. Through our cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, we are revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to our affordable, premium oral care product line. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

About Watsons

Watsons is Asia’s leading health and beauty retailer, currently operating over 7,800 stores – more than 1,500 of which are pharmacies, in 13 Asian and European markets.

Watsons operates around 250 stores in Hong Kong and Macau, of which around 60 have in-store pharmacies, making Watsons the No. 1 Pharmacy Network in Hong Kong. Watsons has a professional team that includes pharmacist, dietician, Chinese medicine practitioner, wellness coach, health advisor, beauty consultant, mother & baby advisor and nurse. They are devoted to serving customers.

Watsons continually sets the highest standards in the health, wellness and beauty market, providing personalised advice and counselling in health, beauty and personal care on top of its market-leading product range, making customers LOOK GOOD, FEEL GREAT every day. Since 2009, Watsons has been the No. 1 Pharmacy/ Drugstore brand in Asia. In Europe, Watsons is also the leading Health & Beauty retailer in Ukraine.

Watsons is the flagship health and beauty brand of A.S. Watson Group. Please visit www.aswatson.com for more in-depth information about A.S. Watson Group and its brands.