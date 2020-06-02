Dublin, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aluminium Extrusion Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aluminium extrusion market is worth US$ 75.1 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The revolution in the automotive industry with the launch of hybrid and electric vehicles has further increased extruded aluminum demand.



A rise in demand for extruded aluminum in the construction industry, especially in the Asia Pacific region is driving the global market. Rapidly growing infrastructural activities in China, India, Indonesia, and other ASEAN countries are keeping the market demand at a high rate. Additionally, aluminum is replacing steel in many applications owing to its light-weight and non-corrosive nature. Overall, the global aluminum extrusion market was valued at US$ 75.1 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at around 5.1% CAGR from 2019 to 2027.



The overall aluminum extrusion market is fragmented in nature and it is growing at a moderate rate. Major players of the market like Norsk Hydro ASA, China Zhongwang Holdings Limited, Hindalco-Novelis and QALEX are adopting strategies such as partnering with other market players and researching aluminum extrusion technology to further improve their product strength and thereby improve the market share.



Key Market Movements:

Based on product type, the aluminum extrusion market is segmented into powder-coated, mill-finished and anodized; and the market is dominated by mill-finished segment owing to its high strength and low cost.

Based on the profile, aluminum extruded shapes have the highest demand in the market on account of high demand from the building & construction industry.

Based on alloy type, 6000 series extruded aluminum alloy accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2018. The growing use of this alloy in automotive & infrastructure to aircraft & yacht structures is keeping its use in high demand.

