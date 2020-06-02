Dublin, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market by Route of Administration and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global pharmaceutical drug delivery system market was valued at $1 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $2 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2026.



Pharmaceutical drug delivery methods enable the introduction of therapeutic agents into the body. These drugs are administered through various routes, and selection of a suitable route of administration is crucial to achieve higher bioavailability at the site of action. Therefore, drug delivery systems are employed to achieve high drug targeting specificity, low systemic drug toxicity, and improved drug absorption rates. Nasal drug delivery system, ocular drug delivery, pulmonary drug delivery, and oral drug delivery system are some of the routes, which are used for drug administration. In addition, these systems are used in treatment of various chronic conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory diseases.



The major factor that contributes to the growth of the global pharmaceutical drug delivery market include surge in awareness related to use of pharmaceutical drug delivery systems. Furthermore, the growth of the market is driven by other factors such as rise in healthcare expenditure and surge in governmental support for research in the field of drug delivery. In addition, surge in The prevalence of various chronic diseases, which require the use of pharmaceutical drug delivery is another major factor that contributes toward the growth of the market. However, a rise in the number of drug recalls and drug failures restricts the growth of the global market. Conversely, high growth potential in developing economies is expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.



The global pharmaceutical drug delivery market is segmented into route of administration, application, and region. On the basis of route of administration, it is categorized into oral drug delivery system, pulmonary drug delivery, ocular drug delivery systems, nasal drug delivery system, ocular drug delivery, topical drug delivery, and others. By application, it is segregated into cancer, diabetes, respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).



Key Benefits



This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global pharmaceutical drug delivery systemmarket trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessments.

The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

Key Findings



By application, the others segment occupied three-fourthsshare of the global pharmaceutical drug delivery systemmarket in 2018.

The oral drug deliveryoccupied one-thirdshare of the global pharmaceutical drug delivery system market in 2018.

The otherssegment in route of administration is expected to show fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.2.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Primary research

1.3.2. Secondary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Top player positioning

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Key forces shaping Pharmaceutical drug delivery industry/market

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rise in The prevalence of chronic disorders which require the use of drug delivery systems

3.4.1.2. Surge in healthcare expenditure worldwide

3.4.1.3. a rise in the number of developments made by key players in drug delivery system market

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. a rise in the number of drug recalls and drug failures

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. High growth potential in developing economies

3.4.4. Impact Analyses



CHAPTER 4: PHARMACEUTICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Oral drug delivery system

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Nasal drug delivery system

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. Ocular drug delivery systems

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. Topical drug delivery system

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

4.6. Other drug delivery system

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: PHARMACEUTICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Cancer

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis by country

5.3. Diabetes

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis by country

5.4. Cardiovascular diseases

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.2. Market analysis by country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.2. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: PHARMACEUTICAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.2.2.1. U. S.

6.2.2.1.1. U. S. market size and forecast, by route of administration

6.2.2.1.2. U. S. market size and forecast, by application

6.2.2.2. Canada

6.2.2.2.1. Canada market size and forecast, by route of administration

6.2.2.2.2. Canada market size and forecast, by application

6.2.2.3. Mexico

6.2.2.3.1. Mexico market size and forecast, by route of administration

6.2.2.3.2. Mexico market size and forecast, by application

6.2.3. North America market size and forecast, by route of administration

6.2.4. North America market size and forecast, by application

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3.2.1. Germany

6.3.2.1.1. Germany market size and forecast, by route of administration

6.3.2.1.2. Germany market size and forecast, by application

6.3.2.2. France

6.3.2.2.1. France market size and forecast, by route of administration

6.3.2.2.2. France market size and forecast, by application

6.3.2.3. UK

6.3.2.3.1. UK market size and forecast, by route of administration

6.3.2.3.2. UK market size and forecast, by application

6.3.2.4. Italy

6.3.2.4.1. Italy market size and forecast, by route of administration

6.3.2.4.2. Italy market size and forecast, by application

6.3.2.5. Rest of Europe

6.3.2.5.1. Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by route of administration

6.3.2.5.2. Rest of Europe market size and forecast, by application

6.3.3. Europe market size and forecast, by route of administration

6.3.4. Europe market size and forecast, by application

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.4.2. Market analysis, by country

6.4.2.1. Japan

6.4.2.1.1. Japan market size and forecast, by route of administration

6.4.2.1.2. Japan market size and forecast, by application

6.4.2.2. China

6.4.2.2.1. China market size and forecast, by route of administration

6.4.2.2.2. China market size and forecast, by application

6.4.2.3. India

6.4.2.3.1. India market size and forecast, by route of administration

6.4.2.3.2. India market size and forecast, by application

6.4.2.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.2.4.1. Rest of Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by route of administration

6.4.2.4.2. Rest of Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by application

6.4.3. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by route of administration

6.4.4. Asia-Pacific market size and forecast, by application

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.5.2. Market analysis, by country

6.5.2.1. Brazil

6.5.2.1.1. Brazil market size and forecast, by route of administration

6.5.2.1.2. Brazil market size and forecast, by application

6.5.2.2. South Africa

6.5.2.2.1. South Africa market size and forecast, by route of administration

6.5.2.2.2. South Africa market size and forecast, by application

6.5.2.3. Saudi Arabia

6.5.2.3.1. Saudi Arabia market size and forecast, by route of administration

6.5.2.3.2. Saudi Arabia market size and forecast, by application

6.5.2.4. Rest of LAMEA

6.5.2.4.1. Rest of LAMEA market size and forecast, by route of administration

6.5.2.4.2. Rest of LAMEA market size and forecast, by application

6.5.3. LAMEA market size and forecast, by route of administration

6.5.4. LAMEA market size and forecast, by application



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Bayer AG.

7.2. BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

7.3. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

7.4. GlaxoSmithKline Plc

7.5. JOHNSON & JOHNSON

7.6. Merck & Co. , Inc.

7.7. Novartis AG

7.9. Pfizer Inc.

7.10. SANOFI



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qv16gt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900