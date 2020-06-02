NEW YORK, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces its media sponsorship of the upcoming MoneyShow Virtual Event , to be held June 10-12, 2020. IBN will again serve as an official media partner of this event following a successful partnership for the event’s May session. Last month, more than 19,000 investors and traders registered to participate in the event and expectations are high for even greater numbers going forward.



IBN is actively utilizing its resources—including the assets of NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”)—to deliver amplified coverage of the interactive virtual event, providing wire-grade press releases , syndication of content via its 5,000+ strategic syndication partners , social media distribution through the company’s vast networks , and an enhanced listing on its events page . Additionally, the NetworkNewsWire team will use its extensive database of relevant journalists to further spread awareness of the event.

“We are pleased to continue this successful collaboration and serve as an official media partner of MoneyShow’s next virtual event,” said Jonathan Keim, director of communications for InvestorBrandNetwork. “Due to the exciting results we witnessed from our initial collaboration in May, we are repeating the same outreach strategy to various investor communities for the upcoming MoneyShow Virtual Event. The MoneyShow team has valuable experience in curating exceptional conference lineups with formats well-suited to the needs of its participants. IBN is proud to offer its lineup of corporate communication solutions to heighten the visibility of this conference.”

“The MoneyShow team is committed to empowering individuals with a passion for investing and trading with timely tools, extensive education, and unique access to recommendations and strategies from the biggest names in the industry,” said President of MoneyShow Aaron West. “We are proud to have been providing these services for almost four decades. Though our plans for in-person events have been changed, we are happy to be able to continue our long-running series of virtual events. We are excited to invite new members of the online investor community to join us and see what our events have to offer.”

The MoneyShow Virtual Event is an interactive, customizable experience for financial industry participants eager to learn how to navigate the markets. In a time when authentic networking experiences are increasingly difficult to find, the event offers analysis, strategies, and advice from over 55 industry experts via live chats and message boards in real time. Attendees can learn how these industry leaders are adapting their investing and trading strategies to accommodate the fallout of the pandemic and hear their recommendations on how to navigate current market conditions.

For a fully customizable experience, sessions will be sorted by keywords, and attendees will receive personalized recommendations based on their individual interests and in alignment with their goals. Attendees can also visit interactive virtual booths featuring message boards, timely research, educational videos, exclusive discounts, prize drawings, and more.

Registration is free for attendees. For more information about the MoneyShow Virtual Event, including registration information, visit http://ibn.fm/MoneyShowJune2020 .

