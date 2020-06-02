Dublin, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, and Others) Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess how the global Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) market gains from the COVID-19.



The global respiratory masks (N95 respirators, surgical masks, and others) market is expected to grow from $2,860.0 million in 2019 to about $12,155.0 million in 2020 as there is a massive surge in demand owing to the preventive measures being taken across the globe against the spread of Covid-19. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $6,653.2 million at a CAGR of 23.5% between 2019 and 2023.

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus. Covid-19 originated in the Wuhan Province of China, in December 2019 has now spread across the world. The unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus has caused a surge in demand for respiratory masks used for prevention and precaution measures. Governments across the world are advising people, or introducing compulsory measures, to use face masks to avoid airborne particles transmission, increasing the demand for these masks.

Forecast growth in the market is of course primarily attributable to the Covid-19 pandemic. Governments, health services and individuals are looking to the market for protection amidst the pandemic, and this is set to continue as the coronavirus continues to spread without a vaccine, and countries release seek to safely release their lockdown measures. Growth is also likely to be affected by the rising prevalence of airborne diseases, and the growth of online pharmacies.

Factors that could hinder the growth of the masks market in the future include environmental concerns, a shortage of masks, stringent regulatory practices and increasing use of homemade masks. Growth in the historic period resulted from the increased prevalence of respiratory diseases, more surgical procedures, developing economies, rise in healthcare expenditure and an expanding geriatric population. An increased number of counterfeit products in the market negatively affected growth in the historic period.

The masks market is segmented by type into N95 respirators, common grade surgical masks and non-medical grade masks. The N95 respirator market was the largest segment of the masks market, accounting for 41.2% of the total in 2019. It was followed by common surgical masks. Going forward, the fastest-growing segments in the respiratory masks (N95 respirators, surgical masks, and others) market will be non-medical masks and common grade surgical masks, where growth will be at CAGRs of 24.13% and 23.43% respectively.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction

6.1.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.1.2. Segmentation By Type

6.1.3. Segmentation By End User

6.1.4. Segmentation By Distribution Channel

7. Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Segmentation By Type

7.2.1. N95 Respirators

7.2.2. Common Grade Surgical Masks

7.2.3. Non-Medical Grade Respiratory Masks

7.3. Segmentation By End User

7.3.1. Hospitals And Clinics

7.3.2. Individual

7.3.3. Industrial

7.3.4. Others

7.4. Segmentation By Distribution Channel

7.4.1. Hospital Pharmacies

7.4.2. Retail Pharmacies

7.4.3. Online Pharmacies

8. Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market, Supply Chain Analysis

8.1. Raw Material And Component Suppliers

8.1.1. Metals And Plastics Suppliers

8.1.2. Components Suppliers

8.2. Brand Manufacturers

8.3. Contract Manufacturers

8.4. Wholesalers And Distributors

8.5. Retailers

8.6. End Users

8.6.1. Individual Consumers

8.6.2. Hospitals And Clinics

8.6.3. Industrial Consumers

8.6.4. Others

9. Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market Product Analysis - Product Examples

10. Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market Customer Information

10.1. Japanese Medical Workers Are Facing Severe Shortages Of Protective Surgical Masks

10.2. Availability Of Masks Is Slowly Improving In USA Hospitals And Health Systems

10.3. Isolation Gowns And N95 Masks Are The Top Shortage Concerns Among US Hospitals And Health Systems Treating COVID-19 Patients

10.4. Face Masks Adoption Among Americans

10.5. Highest Surge In Face Masks Adoption Among Asian Countries

10.6. Risk Perception Of COVID-19 Encouraged The Use Of Medical Masks

10.7. A Surgical Face Mask Is The Newest Must Have Commodity In China

10.8. Online Channels Offer Consumers The Convenience They Require

10.9. Preference For Biodegradable And Reusable Surgical Masks

11. Impact Of COVID-19 On The N95 Respirators And Other Surgical Masks Market

11.1. Soaring Demand

11.2. Restrictions On Supply

11.3. Market Normality

12. Global Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market Size And Growth

12.1. Market Size

12.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Million)

12.3. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Volume (Million Units)

12.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2019

12.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2019

12.4. Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Million)

12.5. Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Volume (Million Units)

12.5.1. Drivers Of The Market 2019 - 2023

12.5.2. Restraints On The Market 2019 - 2023

13. Global Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market Segmentation

13.1. Global Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

13.2. Global Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Volume (Million Units)

13.3. Global Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

13.4. Global Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)



14. Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market, Regional And Country Analysis

14.1. Global Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

14.2. Global Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Volume (Million Units)

14.3. Global Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

14.4. Global Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Volume (Million Units)

15. Asia-Pacific Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market



16. Western Europe Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market



17. Eastern Europe Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market



18. North America Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market



19. South America Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market



20. Middle East Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market



21. Africa Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market

22. Global Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market Competitive Landscape

22.1. Company Profiles

22.2. Honeywell International Inc

22.2.1. Company Overview

22.2.2. Products And Services

22.2.3. Business Strategy

22.2.4. Financial Overview

22.3. The 3M Company



23. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market

23.1. Aspen Surgical Products, Inc. Acquired Precept Medical Products, Inc.

23.2. Verus International Acquired Stake In ZC Top Apparel Manufacturing, Inc.

23.3. Medline Industries, Inc. Acquired Mdi-Slect

23.4. Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) Acquired C. R. Bard, Inc.

23.5. Flexicare Medical Ltd Acquired Medisize B.V.

23.6. Medtronic Plc Acquired Covidien Plc

24. Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market Trends And Strategies

24.1. Increasing Merger And Acquisition Activity

24.2. Biodegradable And Reusable Surgical Masks

24.3. Nanotechnology Enabled N-95 Respirators

24.4. Increasing Demand For Masks Through Online Channels

24.5. Tie-ups Between Governments And Mask Manufacturing Companies

24.6. Increasing Demand For Personalized/ Customized Masks

24.7. General Public Purchasing Non-Surgical Masks

24.8. Reusable Silicon Face Mask

25. Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

25.1. Global Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market In 2023 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

25.2. Global Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market In 2023 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

25.3. Global Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market In 2023 - Growth Strategies

25.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

25.3.2. Competitor Strategies

26. Global Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market Conclusions And Recommendations

27. Conclusions

28. Recommendations

28.1. Product

28.2. Place

28.3. Price

28.4. Promotion

29. Appendix

29.1. Market Data Sources

29.2. Research Methodology

29.3. Currencies

29.4. Research Inquiries

29.5. About the Publisher

30. Copyright and Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned



Alpha Pro Tech

Alvateks

Ambu

BD

Cambridge Mask Co

Canada Medical Ltd.

Cardinal Health

CERVA GROUP a.s.

CPMC

Dukal Corporation

DuPont

Dynarex Corporation

Egypt for Medical Clothes (Medic)

Fine Hygienic Holding

FLOWTRONIX

GE Healthcare

GreenLine

Halyard Health

Irema

Johnson and Johnson

Key Surgical

Koken,

Kolmi-Hopen

Louis M. Gerson Company, Inc.

Macopharma and Paul Boy Technologies

Maska

McKesson Corporation

Medicom

Medline Industries

Moldex

Moldex-Metric, Inc.

Molnlycke Health Care

MSA Safety

Prestige Ameritech

Protect U

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Respiratorniy Kompleks

Respro

Salus Products

Segetex-EIF

Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Company, Ltd.

TD Trakt

Technoavia

Teleflex

Toray Industries

Venous Safety & Health Pvt.

Vostok Service

Yamamoto Kogaku

Zelinsky Group Ltd



