Dublin, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, and Others) Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess how the global Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) market gains from the COVID-19.
The global respiratory masks (N95 respirators, surgical masks, and others) market is expected to grow from $2,860.0 million in 2019 to about $12,155.0 million in 2020 as there is a massive surge in demand owing to the preventive measures being taken across the globe against the spread of Covid-19. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $6,653.2 million at a CAGR of 23.5% between 2019 and 2023.
Reasons to Purchase
Where is the largest and fastest-growing market for the Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) market report to 2030: COVID 19 Implications and Growth report answers all these questions and many more.
COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus. Covid-19 originated in the Wuhan Province of China, in December 2019 has now spread across the world. The unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus has caused a surge in demand for respiratory masks used for prevention and precaution measures. Governments across the world are advising people, or introducing compulsory measures, to use face masks to avoid airborne particles transmission, increasing the demand for these masks.
Forecast growth in the market is of course primarily attributable to the Covid-19 pandemic. Governments, health services and individuals are looking to the market for protection amidst the pandemic, and this is set to continue as the coronavirus continues to spread without a vaccine, and countries release seek to safely release their lockdown measures. Growth is also likely to be affected by the rising prevalence of airborne diseases, and the growth of online pharmacies.
Factors that could hinder the growth of the masks market in the future include environmental concerns, a shortage of masks, stringent regulatory practices and increasing use of homemade masks. Growth in the historic period resulted from the increased prevalence of respiratory diseases, more surgical procedures, developing economies, rise in healthcare expenditure and an expanding geriatric population. An increased number of counterfeit products in the market negatively affected growth in the historic period.
The masks market is segmented by type into N95 respirators, common grade surgical masks and non-medical grade masks. The N95 respirator market was the largest segment of the masks market, accounting for 41.2% of the total in 2019. It was followed by common surgical masks. Going forward, the fastest-growing segments in the respiratory masks (N95 respirators, surgical masks, and others) market will be non-medical masks and common grade surgical masks, where growth will be at CAGRs of 24.13% and 23.43% respectively.
