Dublin, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ultracapacitor Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ultracapacitor market was valued at US$ 1.52 Bn in the year 2018 and expected to reach US$ 7.93 Bn by the year 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast from 2019 to 2027.



An ultracapacitor is the fastest emerging technology and is frequently applied for thousands of energy storage applications. Their quick charging & discharging capability, high power, high reliability, greater safety, and efficient operation in adverse temperatures are some of the major benefits over batteries that contribute significantly to its robust market growth.



Moreover, research on ultracapacitors has continued for decades but the technology has gained momentum after the advancements in nanomaterials. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is also researching the novel nanomaterials that can be used as a dielectric material in the solid-state ultracapacitor to enhance the energy storage applications in aerospace.



The global ultracapacitor market is highly competitive in nature with the presence of a significant number of players globally. Players also adopt the merger & acquisition strategy of startups or other established companies to enter or retain their position in the market.



Key Market Movements:

Globally, the ultracapacitor market projected to witness a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027

Consumer electronics held the majority of revenue share in the global ultracapacitor market. The market growth is mainly attributed to the shifting trends in consumer preference towards smart electronic products. Robust growth in smart home devices has also contributed significantly to drive the market.

Energy & utility segment projected to witness the highest growth of nearly 20% over the forecast period. The robust growth of the segment is mainly due to the increasing application of ultracapacitor in renewable energies and grid storage.

The Asia Pacific led the global ultracapacitor market in the year 2018 owing to increasing research activities in graphene supercapacitors. In 2018, China dominated the world in applications filed and patents granted for graphene supercapacitors.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Dynamics



4. Global Ultracapacitor (Ultracapacitor) Market, by Application, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



5. North America Ultracapacitor (Ultracapacitor) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



6. Europe Ultracapacitor (Ultracapacitor) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



7. Asia Pacific Ultracapacitor (Ultracapacitor) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



8. Rest of the World Ultracapacitor (Ultracapacitor) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Eaton Corporation Inc.

9.2. Ioxus Inc.

9.3. Skeleton Technologies

9.4. Tecate Group

9.5. Cap-XX

9.6. LS Mtron

9.7. Tesla Inc.

9.8. Nec-Tokin

9.9. Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

9.10. Panasonic Corporation

9.11. Supreme Power Solutions Co Ltd

9.12. Vinatech Co Ltd

9.13. Yunasko



