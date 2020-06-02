Pune, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aviation MRO Software market size is expected to reach USD 8.78 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.34% during the forecast period. The growing necessity for regular maintenance checks, defect rectification, work order management, and task management will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Aviation MRO Software Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Solution [Software (ERP Solution, Point Solution, & Suite) and Service (Deployment & Integration, Consulting, Support & Up-gradation)], By Function [Maintenance Management (Line. Base, Engine, Fleet Management), Operation Management (Training Safety & Quality Assurance, Supply Chain, Engineering & CAMO, Others), Business Management (Accounts, Finance, Sales & Marketing, HR), and EFB & Logbook Management)], By Point of Sale (Subscription, Ownership), By Deployment Type, By End Use and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 6.93 billion in 2019. The rising focus to improve operational efficiency by the aviation industry will contribute positively to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.





COVID-19 Impact on Aviation MRO Software Industry:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



Market Driver :

Introduction of Advanced Aircraft to Aid Massive Development

The increasing demand for advanced aircraft has led to the development of ground-breaking technologies for planes in the commercial fleet. The enormous amount of data generated by newer aircraft will fuel demand for the market during the forecast period. The surge in air travel along with the production of aircraft engines, parts, and components will further influence the growth of the market.

The requisite for precautionary checking, regular updates, and servicing of aircraft will enable speedy expansion of the market. Furthermore, the technological advancement in MRO including ERP solutions for accounts, finance, sales & marketing, and human resources will steer the market in the foreseeable future. In addition, the increasing cognizance regarding aviation maintenance software will create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Market Restraint :

Coronavirus Pandemic to Impede Aviation Industry Progression

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected every industry across the globe. The crisis has led to zero air traffic, disrupting the global supply chain, and deeply impacting the aviation and MRO services market. The lockdown in various regions of the world has brought the aviation industry to a standstill. The enormous losses faced by MRO companies will restrict the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The shutdown of airports and non-operational international and domestic flights will retard the implementation of MRO software, which in turn, will diminish the aviation MRO Software share during the forecast period.





Regional Analysis:

Presence of Renowned Players to Promote Growth in North America

The market in North America is likely to rise substantially during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the presence of leading aircraft manufacturers, component providers, MRO services, and software service providers in the US. The pre-existing MRO Software manufacturers in the region will influence growth in North America. Asia Pacific is likely to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising commercial aircraft deliveries in developing countries such as India and China. The evolving airport facilities and digitization will augur well for the market in the region. The demand for effective and efficient management base, operational management, and line management will further enhance the development of the market in Asia Pacific.

Key Development :

April 2020: Ramco System, a software service provider announced that it has a signed contract with China Aircraft Service Ltd, a leader in aircraft maintenance services for end-to-end line maintenance operations. The collaboration includes the integration of software Aviation Suite V5.8 for the maintenance, repair, overhaul contracts.

List of the Key Companies Operating in the Aviation MRO Software Market are:

IBM Corporation, (US)

Ramco Systems Limited (India)

IFS AB (Sweden)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Swiss Aviation Software (Switzerland)

Rusada (Switzerland)

Communications Software Limited (UK)

BytzSoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd (India)

Aerosoft Systems Inc. (Canada)

SAP SE (Germany)

HCL Technologies Limited (India)





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments –Contracts & Agreements, and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Global Aviation MRO Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Solution Software Software Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP) Solution Point Solution Suite Services Deployment & Integration Consulting Support Maintenance & Up-gradation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Function Maintenance Management Line Maintenance Base Maintenance Engine Maintenance Fleet Management Operation Management Training Safety & Quality Assurance Supply Chain Management Engineering & CAMO Others Business Management Accounts & Finance Sales & Marketing Human Resources Electronics Flight Bag & Logbook Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Point of Sale Subscription Ownership Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Deployment Type On-Premise Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End Use Airline Operator MROs OEMs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific The Middle East Rest of the world



TOC Continued…!



