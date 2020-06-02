Wayne, NJ, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Research, leading manufacturer of Phantom High-Speed cameras, introduces the newest addition to its family of High-Speed Machine Vision Cameras, the Phantom S710 . The Phantom S710 brings unprecedented frame rates to machine vision applications, providing up to 7Gpx/sec (87.5 Gbps) throughput. This capability translates into over 7,200 frames per second (fps) at full 1280 x 800 resolution and over 700,000 fps at reduced resolutions.

The Phantom S710 draws from the extremely popular VEO710 high-speed camera and uses the same proven Vision Research CMOS sensor. With a 20 mm pixel, the S710 offers an ISO rating of 6400 (D) for monochrome cameras and 2000 (D) for color cameras. To support high quality imaging, it also has 12-bits, a dynamic range of 59.6dB and a noise level of 29.0e-. Minimum exposure can be as low as 1 ms, and even down to 300 ns with the export-controlled FAST option.

“We’re excited to bring the Phantom S710 to the machine vision market. It brings the incredibly high frame rates that customers need for a wide variety of applications, from cutting edge scientific research to cytometry applications,” explained Dan Hafen, Director of Business Development for Phantom Machine Vision Cameras. “Also, the exceptionally low exposure time is critical in reducing motion blur that tends to plague many of these applications.”

The S710 also leverages the machine vision capabilities found in the Phantom S990 and S640 Machine Vision Cameras and uses CXP6 protocol to stream the data directly into PCIe3 frame grabbers.

“Until the release of the Phantom S710, applications that required the sensor’s capabilities had to work in the confines of the VEO710’s memory, limiting recording times. The S710’s streaming architecture allows continuous data flow for unlimited processing and recording, bringing truly new capability to Machine Vision applications,” said Doreen Clark, Senior Product Manager for Phantom Machine Vision Cameras.

The S710 has 16 CXP6 connections arranged in four banks of four connections to stream varying levels of throughput. For example, one bank of four connections can stream up to 2Gpx/ sec (25 Gbps) to achieve just 2,145 fps in 8-bit mode, or 1,445 fps in 12-bit mode at full 1Mpx resolution. Two banks can stream up to 4 Gpx/ Sec (50 Gbps), achieving 4,290 in 8-bit mode, and four banks can stream the camera’s full framerate of 7275 fps in 8-bit or 5,750 fps in 12-bit.

In multi-bank operation, the image is separated and streamed by rows to be stitched back together once it is received by the frame grabber. The S710 is compatible with any PCIe3 CXP6 frame grabber; however, frame grabber manufacturer Euresys has made the stitching function easier by incorporating it into the software of their Euresys 8-port Octo board. The camera also features a general-purpose input/output (GPIO) for fast, flexible signaling and synchronization. It includes signals beneficial in standard high-speed applications, such as Time Code In and Out, as well as signals commonly found in streaming applications.

Key Specifications of the Phantom S710

Up to 7 Gpx/second (87.5 Gbps) of streaming capability

7,275 fps at 1,280 x 800

1-megapixel CMOS sensor in color or monochrome

20-µm pixel size

12-bit or 8-bit data transfer

Up to 4 banks of 4 CXP ports

CXP6 and GenICam compliant

Sturdy, metal body construction

Made in the USA

About Vision Research

Vision Research is a leading manufacturer of high-speed digital imaging systems that are indispensable across a wide variety of applications, including defense, automotive, engineering, science, medical research, industrial manufacturing, packaging, sports broadcast, TV production and digital cinematography.



The Wayne, N.J.-based company designs and manufactures the most comprehensive range of digital high-speed cameras available today, all of which deliver unsurpassed light-sensitivity, image resolution, acquisition speed and image quality.



Over the course of its 60+ year history, Vision Research has earned numerous awards in recognition of its innovations in high-speed digital camera technology and sensor design, including a technical Emmy and an Academy Award®.



Vision Research digital high-speed cameras add a new dimension to the sense of sight, allowing the user to see details of an event when it’s too fast to see, and too important not to™. For additional information regarding Vision Research, please visit www.phantomhighspeed.com.



Vision Research is a business unit of the Materials Analysis Division of AMETEK Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annual sales of approximately $5 billion.

