Dublin, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Serviced Office Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global serviced office market.
This report focuses on the serviced office market which is experiencing strong growth. the report gives a guide to the serviced office market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Serviced Office Market Characteristics
3. Serviced Office Market Size And Growth
3.1. Global Serviced Office Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion
3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.1.2. Restraints On The Market
3.2. Global Serviced Office Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.2.2. Restraints On the Market
4. Serviced Office Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Serviced Office Market, Segmentation By Offering, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
4.2. Global Serviced Office Market, Segmentation By Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
4.3. Global Serviced Office Market, Segmentation By Space provider, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5. Serviced Office Market Regional And Country Analysis
5.1. Global Serviced Office Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2. Global Serviced Office Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
6. Asia-Pacific Serviced Office Market
7. China Serviced Office Market
8. India Serviced Office Market
9. Japan Serviced Office Market
10. Australia Serviced Office Market
11. Indonesia Serviced Office Market
12. South Korea Serviced Office Market
13. Western Europe Serviced Office Market
14. UK Serviced Office Market
15. Germany Serviced Office Market
16. France Serviced Office Market
17. Eastern Europe Serviced Office Market
18. Russia Serviced Office Market
19. North America Serviced Office Market
20. USA Serviced Office Market
21. South America Serviced Office Market
22. Brazil Serviced Office Market
23. Middle East Serviced Office Market
24. Africa Serviced Office Market
