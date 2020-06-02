Dublin, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Serviced Office Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global serviced office market.



This report focuses on the serviced office market which is experiencing strong growth. the report gives a guide to the serviced office market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the serviced office? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? the Serviced office global market report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. it traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. it places the market within the context of the wider serviced office market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. it covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The serviced office market section of the report gives context. it compares the serviced office market with other segments of the serviced office market by size and growth, historic and forecast. it analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, serviced office indicators comparison.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Serviced Office Market Characteristics



3. Serviced Office Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Serviced Office Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Serviced Office Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Serviced Office Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Serviced Office Market, Segmentation By Offering, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.2. Global Serviced Office Market, Segmentation By Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.3. Global Serviced Office Market, Segmentation By Space provider, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



5. Serviced Office Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Serviced Office Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Serviced Office Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Serviced Office Market



7. China Serviced Office Market



8. India Serviced Office Market



9. Japan Serviced Office Market



10. Australia Serviced Office Market



11. Indonesia Serviced Office Market



12. South Korea Serviced Office Market



13. Western Europe Serviced Office Market



14. UK Serviced Office Market



15. Germany Serviced Office Market



16. France Serviced Office Market



17. Eastern Europe Serviced Office Market



18. Russia Serviced Office Market



19. North America Serviced Office Market



20. USA Serviced Office Market



21. South America Serviced Office Market



22. Brazil Serviced Office Market



23. Middle East Serviced Office Market



24. Africa Serviced Office Market



Companies Mentioned



WeWork Companies

Servcorp

Regus

IWG Plc.

Bizspace Ltd

Alley

Croissant

Davinci Virtual

Greendesk

Hubble

Instant

JustCo

LiquidSpace

Office Freedom

Serendipity Labs

ShareDesk

TechSpace

The Office Group

Breather Inc

Knotel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ytr3xs

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900