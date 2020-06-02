New York, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glyphosate Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03993524/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Conventional Crops market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$96.7 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$95.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Conventional Crops segment will reach a market size of US$426.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Glyphosate market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 8.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$881.9 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Glyphosate market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions; Anhui Huaxing Chemical Industry; BASF SE; Bayer AG; China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina); Dow Inc.; FMC Corporation; Fuhua Tongda Agro-chemical Technology; Jiangsu Good Harvest-Weien Agrochemical; Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group; JingMa Group; Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemical; Nufarm Limited; Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical; Sinochem Group; Syngenta AG; UPL Limited; Wynca Group; Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Herbicides: An Introductory Prelude Key Statistical Data Recent Market Activity Glyphosate: One of the Widely Used Herbicides in the World Wide Ranging Benefits Offered in Weed Control Help Sustain Market Momentum Broad-Spectrum Full-Fledged Weed Control Increased Crop Yield and Crop Produce Quality Cost Effective Weed Control Reduced Need for Selective and Residual Herbicides Reduced Occurrence of Pests and Diseases Low Soil Erosion Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions Evolve as Primary Consumers Developed Regions Continue to Generate Opportunities Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion Global Competitor Market Shares Glyphosate Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Anhui Huaxing Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. (China) BASF SE (Germany) Bayer AG (Germany) China National Chemical Corporation (China) ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel) Syngenta AG (Switzerland) DowDuPont, Inc. (USA) FMC Corporation (USA) Fuhua Tongda Agro-chemical Technology Co., Ltd. (China) Jiangsu Good Harvest-Weien Agrochemical Co., Ltd. (China) JingMa Group (China) Nufarm Limited (Australia) Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical Co., Ltd.(China) Sinochem Group Co., Ltd. (China) Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemical Co., Ltd. (China) Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China) UPL Limited (India) Wynca Group (China) Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical Co. Ltd. (China)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Perennial Need for Weed Control in Crop Cultivation: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of Glyphosate Market Common Weeds by Weed Category: Brief Details of Weed Category, Common Name and Botanical Name Sustained Emphasis on Increasing Farm Productivity Amid Ballooning Global Population Instigates Robust Demand Global Food Scenario: Key Facts Growing Adoption of GM Crops Underpins Volume Sales Novel HT Traits Proliferating the Farmlands Glycine Route Continues to Dominate the Global Glyphosate Production Increase in Growth of Biological Fuel to Drive Glyphosate Demand Mounting Challenges Wield Immense Pressure on Glyphosate Market Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Market Prospects

