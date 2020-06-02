SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DrChrono Inc., the company developing the essential platform and services for modern medical practices, announced today that it will be a presenter at an upcoming webinar with partner BirdEye on June 4, 2020 on the topic “Working Remotely with Medical Records and Effectively with Innovative Solutions.” On June 16, 2020, the company will also be a panelist at the upcoming virtual healthcare event organized by cyber protection partner Acronis that will focus on “Healthcare IT at the Crossroads: Through the Pandemic and Beyond.” DrChrono is also a participant in Square’s Small Business Hackathon.



“We are committed to helping our community during this pandemic by teaming up with our partners via these various events to make a positive impact,” said Daniel Kivatinos, Co-founder and COO of DrChrono. “It’s important now more than ever to share lessons learned and insights related to telehealth and other digital health topics that can help practices and other health-related businesses as they make adjustments and grow during this time.”

Upcoming Partner Events:

BirdEye - DrChrono will co-host a joint live webinar with BirdEye on Thursday, June 4th from 11:00am - 12:00 pm PDT on the topic “Working Remotely with Medical Records and Effectively with Innovative Solutions.” Daniel Kivatinos of DrChrono will share with attendees how to create a modern medical practice that enables physicians, providers and staff to work anywhere. He will provide tips on what hardware to pick, learn about medical apps and get suggestions on workflows that can help with practice efficiencies.

Register for this event at: https://birdeye.com/resources/webinars/how-to-work-remotely-and-effectively-through-innovative-technologies/ .

Acronis - This live one-day healthcare tech event organized by Acronis, a leader in cyber protection, entitled, “Healthcare IT at the Crossroads: Through the Pandemic and Beyond,” will take place on Tuesday, June 16th at 10:00 am PDT. The agenda will feature prominent thought leaders in healthcare technology that will discuss topics including: executing on plans for newly viable and essential telemedicine applications, learning from healthcare and tech innovations in the professional sports (MLB) world and charting a course for the future of healthcare technology in the post-pandemic era to name a few. Daniel Kivatinos will be part of a healthcare telemedicine roundtable with Clinton Phillips of Medici and Candid Wüest of Acronis, discussing the state of the industry and sharing their planning tips. Additional featured speakers at the event include: Gaidar Magdanurov, Acronis, Joe Kvedar, Harvard Medical School, Aenor Sawyer, NASA, and James Napoli, Medliminal.

Register for this event at: https://acronis.events/event/acronis-virtual-conference-healthcare-it-through-pandemic/.

Square - DrChrono’s Daniel Kivatinos is a judge for the Square Small Business Hackathon which is currently underway. Developers are invited to build software applications that can help small businesses adapt and recover as a result of COVID-19’s impact on their business. Categories include healthcare, retail, food & beverage, and services & other. In addition to judging submissions, Daniel has framed healthcare specific challenges that developers can use as inspiration for their applications. The deadline to register for the hackathon is June 22nd and winners will be announced on July 17th.

Register for this event at: https://square.devpost.com/ .

About DrChrono

DrChrono develops the essential platform and services for modern medical practices to make care more informed, more interactive, and more personalized. The open platform powers electronic health record (EHR), practice management, medical billing, and revenue cycle management solutions for thousands of physicians and millions of patients, and is fully extensible via a robust API and marketplace of applications and services. The platform is facilitating millions of patient appointments and is processing billions of dollars in medical billing. For more information about DrChrono, visit www.drchrono.com .

