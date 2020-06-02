New team members to start serving customers this fall; virtual training to begin late summer



Safety and well-being of teams a priority with work from home to continue until safe to open new site

KELOWNA, British Columbia, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications announced today it has started hiring for its new B.C. customer solution centre in Kelowna, bringing 350 new jobs into the local economy by 2021. With the company’s priorities continuing to be the safety and well-being of all team members, all positions will be work from home until the new centre in Kelowna can be safely opened.

“We are proud to invest in Kelowna and help boost the local economy by hiring for high quality jobs that will keep our customers connected to their world, which is critical now more than ever,” said Rick Sellers, President of B.C. Region, Rogers Communications. “We are excited to tap into the exceptional talent in the Okanagan region for our B.C. customer solution centre, which will provide further support for Rogers and Fido customers in the Pacific time zone.”

Employees at the new centre will handle approximately one million Rogers and Fido customer interactions each year, with new roles now posted on the Rogers website for Customer Solution Specialists, Team Managers, Senior Managers and support positions, such as Human Resources and IT. The new Kelowna centre will be part of Rogers customer service teams, all located in Canada.

Hiring and training for new team members will be conducted virtually with employees working from home until both construction is complete in the fall and the site can be safely opened with physical distancing and strict sanitation protocols in place. Rogers is following best practices recommended by the B.C. and federal governments throughout its entire operations and workplaces. This includes following guidance from public health authorities on sanitisation, social distancing and other proactive health and safety measures.

“Rogers investment in a new customer solution centre once again shows that B.C. is a great place for businesses to grow,” said Michelle Mungall, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Competitiveness. “With this new centre in place, the region will benefit with more family-supporting jobs, which are especially needed at this time.”

"I am very pleased that 350 new jobs are coming to Kelowna as a result of Rogers decision to invest in our city,” said Colin Basran, Mayor of Kelowna. “This sizable investment shows the confidence that Rogers has in the region and in our talented workforce.”

At the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada, Rogers acted quickly to pivot its operations to keep Canadians connected, and customers and teams safe. This included shifting virtually all customer solution centre teams to work from home. During this period, Rogers has also provided critical support and a digital lifeline for some of the most vulnerable British Columbians, including donating devices with free voice and data to local organizations like the Okanagan Nation Transition Emergency House and the Penticton Pflag chapter .

Recognized as one of Canada’s most admired corporate cultures and one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers and Best Diversity Employers, Rogers is committed to creating an inclusive and diverse workplace where each team member has the tools to reach their full potential. The company is passionate about its growing relationships with B.C. Indigenous communities and embraces the experience and opportunity to learn from their culture, governance, and connection to the land, while providing local job opportunities.

Rogers continues to make wireless enhancements throughout the province, including a new smart city pilot with the City of Kelowna and the University of British Columbia, new network sites this year in West Kelowna and Osoyoos, a partnership with Nisg̱a’a Nation that connected communities in Northwestern B.C. and collaboration with the B.C. Government that brought wireless coverage to residents and businesses of Witsuwit’en Village (Witset First Nation).

A PwC study commissioned by the company indicates that last year, Rogers investments and operations resulted in a total economic output footprint in B.C. of $1.7 billion, including over 5,500 jobs generated and supported.

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.

SOURCE Rogers Communications Canada Inc. – English