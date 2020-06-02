LEXINGTON, Ky., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galls, the leading distributor of uniforms and equipment to public safety agencies, announced the appointment of Mike Fadden as its new CEO, effective yesterday. He succeeds Mike Wessner, who is leaving after eight years as Galls’ CEO. Mr. Fadden’s appointment is part of a long-term succession plan.



Mr. Fadden has deep experience in customer service and distribution, having built a 25-year career at Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), where he most recently served as President of its Uniform Division. At Aramark, he was responsible for rental and direct sale uniform operations with nearly 17,000 employees and revenues in excess of $2.5 billion.

Galls, a portfolio company of Charlesbank Capital Partners, was a division of Aramark from 1995-2011. The company provides customized, mission-critical uniforms, safety equipment and related gear for law enforcement, fire, EMS, private security, corrections, federal, military and postal professionals. Offering an extensive selection of products and brands, Galls is known for its responsive service, fast delivery and seamless ordering. To serve its approximately 1 million customers each year, the company utilizes a network of local branches, sales representatives, e-commerce sites and its proprietary “eQuip” online portal.

Mr. Wessner served as CEO of Galls since 2012. “We are grateful to Mike Wessner for his valuable contributions and tremendous dedication over the last eight years. The impressive business he helped build made us excited to invest in 2018, and we continue to believe deeply in Galls’ unique capabilities in serving the public safety market,” said Sam Bartlett, Managing Director at Charlesbank.

Andrew Janower, a fellow Charlesbank Managing Director, added, “We are delighted that Mike Fadden, a veteran in the uniform industry, will be taking the reins as Galls’ new CEO. He brings strong leadership skills and an impressive track record in delivering operational success that make him an excellent fit to steer the company into its next phase of growth.”

Mr. Fadden’s career at Aramark began in 1995 as General Manager. Over the years, he took on roles with increasing responsibilities, including Group Leader, Group Vice President, Regional Vice President and Executive Vice President. He was promoted to President of the Uniform Division in 2014.

“I am honored by the opportunity to succeed Mike Wessner at the helm of this impressive organization,” said Mr. Fadden. “Galls is a market leader with a strong brand recognition and a loyal customer base thanks to its broad offerings and commitment to quality and customer service. I’m thrilled to join the talented management team and look forward to leveraging my experience to help Galls continue to excel and strengthen its industry presence.”

Mr. Wessner stated, “I appreciate the dedication and support of senior leadership during my tenure at Galls, and I am impressed at how well all our employees have adapted to the many challenges of this global pandemic. I am truly proud of what we have accomplished together, serving America’s public safety professionals, and as an investor, I look forward to seeing what the future brings in Galls' next chapter.”

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private equity investment firm managing more than $6 billion of capital. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings and also engages in opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com.

About Galls

Lexington, Kentucky-based Galls, LLC is “Proud to Serve America’s Public Safety Professionals.” Together with its subsidiaries, Galls represents the largest distributor of uniform and equipment to public safety personnel, including police, fire, EMS, private security, corrections, federal/military, and postal. Each year, more than one million men and women in the public safety, postal and public transportation industries depend on Galls for their essential and robust selection of equipment and apparel, ranging from customized uniforms, sunglasses and boots/shoes to body armor, handcuffs, medical kits and light bars. Founded in 1967, Galls is a trusted resource for fast, convenient and reliable public safety equipment, supplies and gear. Galls is headquartered in Lexington, KY, and boasts an associate team of 1500-plus based throughout the United States that services customers through an award-winning national catalog, convenient eCommerce site, more than 125 dedicated sales reps, 80 locations, and the eQuip agency online solution. Learn more at www.galls.com.

