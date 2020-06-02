ATLANTA, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Ridge , a leader in supply chain planning , announced today that the security of Blue Ridge’s Supply Chain Planning application has achieved Verified Team status . Veracode Verified is a program that verifies and validates a company’s secure software development practices. Earning the Veracode Verified Team status proves Blue Ridge’s dedication to developing and providing secure solutions. Blue Ridge has embedded security-related processes into its development lifecycle with the Veracode platform.



Blue Ridge Supply Chain Planning helps predict daily store demand, distribution center demand, receipts and on-hand inventory in order to create an optimal plan, considering the unique dynamics of every item, location, channel and supplier.

“Blue Ridge is committed to providing organizations with secure code to help decrease the risk of a major security breach,” said Santhosh Srirambhatla, vice president, product development for Blue Ridge. “Our certification by Veracode ensures that we provide our customers the most secure supply chain planning solutions on the market.”

Blue Ridge Supply Chain Planning solutions are the most accurate way for retailers and distributors to spot changes in customer demand before they happen. Traditional forecasting and planning solutions were not designed to keep up with today’s increasingly unpredictable consumer behavior. In a world where the only constant is change, Blue Ridge provides more certainty, more speed, and more assurance – so companies can see the why behind the buy and respond faster to the unexpected. That’s why major retailers and distributors rely on Blue Ridge for a more foreseeable future.



About Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge cloud-native supply chain solutions combine intelligent science and automation to create a value multiplier for distributors and retailers. Accurately forecast demand to capture more sales. Position inventory efficiently to slash costs. Optimize prices across the portfolio to accelerate profits. For more information, go to www.blueridgeglobal.com .

Media Contact: