This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global medical tourism market.

This report focuses on the medical tourism market which is experiencing strong growth. the report gives a guide to the medical tourism market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the medical tourism? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? the Medical Tourism global market report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. it traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. it places the market within the context of the wider medical tourism market, and compares it with other markets.

  • The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
  • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.
  • Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.
  • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. it covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.
  • Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.
  • the trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.
  • The medical tourism market section of the report gives context. it compares the medical tourism market with other segments of the medical tourism market by size and growth, historic and forecast. it analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, medical tourism indicators comparison.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Medical Tourism Market Characteristics

3. Medical Tourism Market Size And Growth
3.1. Global Medical Tourism Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion
3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.1.2. Restraints On The Market
3.2. Global Medical Tourism Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.2.2. Restraints On the Market

4. Medical Tourism Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Medical Tourism Market, Segmentation By Treatment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5. Medical Tourism Market Regional And Country Analysis
5.1. Global Medical Tourism Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2. Global Medical Tourism Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

6. Asia-Pacific Medical Tourism Market

7. China Medical Tourism Market

8. India Medical Tourism Market

9. Japan Medical Tourism Market

10. Australia Medical Tourism Market

11. Indonesia Medical Tourism Market

12. South Korea Medical Tourism Market

13. Western Europe Medical Tourism Market

14. UK Medical Tourism Market

15. Germany Medical Tourism Market

16. France Medical Tourism Market

17. Eastern Europe Medical Tourism Market

18. Russia Medical Tourism Market

19. North America Medical Tourism Market

20. USA Medical Tourism Market

21. South America Medical Tourism Market

22. Brazil Medical Tourism Market

23. Middle East Medical Tourism Market

24. Africa Medical Tourism Market

25. Medical Tourism Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
25.1. Medical Tourism Market Competitive Landscape
25.2. Medical Tourism Market Company Profiles

26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Medical Tourism Market

27. Medical Tourism Market Trends And Strategies

28. Medical Tourism Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

29. Appendix
29.1. Abbreviations
29.2. Currencies
29.3. Research Inquiries
29.4. About the Publisher
29.5. Copyright And Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

  • Apollo Hospital Enterprise Limited
  • Prince Court Medical Center
  • Bumrungrad International Hospital
  • KPJ Healthcare Berhad
  • Fortis Health Ltd.
  • Raffles Medical Group
  • Bangkok Hospital Medical Center
  • Samitivej PCL.
  • Min-Sheng General Hospital
  • Asian Heart Institute
  • Asklepios Klinik Barmbek
  • Spire Healthcare
  • Medanta
  • IHH Healthcare Berhad
  • Anadolu Medical Centre
  • Clemenceau Medical Centre
  • Gleneagles Hospital
  • Mount Elizabeth Hospital
  • Healthbase
  • Klinikum Medical Link
  • NTT Medical Center Tokyo
  • Seoul National University Hospital
  • UZ Leuven
  • Wooridul Spine Hospital
  • Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital
  • Barbados Fertility Center

