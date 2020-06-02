Dublin, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Tourism Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global medical tourism market.
This report focuses on the medical tourism market which is experiencing strong growth. the report gives a guide to the medical tourism market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.
Reasons to Purchase
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the medical tourism? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? the Medical Tourism global market report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. it traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. it places the market within the context of the wider medical tourism market, and compares it with other markets.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Medical Tourism Market Characteristics
3. Medical Tourism Market Size And Growth
3.1. Global Medical Tourism Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion
3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.1.2. Restraints On The Market
3.2. Global Medical Tourism Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.2.2. Restraints On the Market
4. Medical Tourism Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Medical Tourism Market, Segmentation By Treatment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5. Medical Tourism Market Regional And Country Analysis
5.1. Global Medical Tourism Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2. Global Medical Tourism Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
6. Asia-Pacific Medical Tourism Market
7. China Medical Tourism Market
8. India Medical Tourism Market
9. Japan Medical Tourism Market
10. Australia Medical Tourism Market
11. Indonesia Medical Tourism Market
12. South Korea Medical Tourism Market
13. Western Europe Medical Tourism Market
14. UK Medical Tourism Market
15. Germany Medical Tourism Market
16. France Medical Tourism Market
17. Eastern Europe Medical Tourism Market
18. Russia Medical Tourism Market
19. North America Medical Tourism Market
20. USA Medical Tourism Market
21. South America Medical Tourism Market
22. Brazil Medical Tourism Market
23. Middle East Medical Tourism Market
24. Africa Medical Tourism Market
25. Medical Tourism Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
25.1. Medical Tourism Market Competitive Landscape
25.2. Medical Tourism Market Company Profiles
26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Medical Tourism Market
27. Medical Tourism Market Trends And Strategies
28. Medical Tourism Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
29. Appendix
29.1. Abbreviations
29.2. Currencies
29.3. Research Inquiries
29.4. About the Publisher
29.5. Copyright And Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dnak00
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
Formats available: