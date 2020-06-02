Dublin, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Tourism Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global medical tourism market.



This report focuses on the medical tourism market which is experiencing strong growth. the report gives a guide to the medical tourism market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the medical tourism? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? the Medical Tourism global market report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. it traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. it places the market within the context of the wider medical tourism market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. it covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

the trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The medical tourism market section of the report gives context. it compares the medical tourism market with other segments of the medical tourism market by size and growth, historic and forecast. it analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, medical tourism indicators comparison.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Medical Tourism Market Characteristics



3. Medical Tourism Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Medical Tourism Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Medical Tourism Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Medical Tourism Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Medical Tourism Market, Segmentation By Treatment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



5. Medical Tourism Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Medical Tourism Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Medical Tourism Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Medical Tourism Market



7. China Medical Tourism Market



8. India Medical Tourism Market



9. Japan Medical Tourism Market



10. Australia Medical Tourism Market



11. Indonesia Medical Tourism Market



12. South Korea Medical Tourism Market



13. Western Europe Medical Tourism Market



14. UK Medical Tourism Market



15. Germany Medical Tourism Market



16. France Medical Tourism Market



17. Eastern Europe Medical Tourism Market



18. Russia Medical Tourism Market



19. North America Medical Tourism Market



20. USA Medical Tourism Market



21. South America Medical Tourism Market



22. Brazil Medical Tourism Market



23. Middle East Medical Tourism Market



24. Africa Medical Tourism Market



25. Medical Tourism Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

25.1. Medical Tourism Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Medical Tourism Market Company Profiles



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Medical Tourism Market



27. Medical Tourism Market Trends And Strategies



28. Medical Tourism Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix

29.1. Abbreviations

29.2. Currencies

29.3. Research Inquiries

29.4. About the Publisher

29.5. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



Apollo Hospital Enterprise Limited

Prince Court Medical Center

Bumrungrad International Hospital

KPJ Healthcare Berhad

Fortis Health Ltd.

Raffles Medical Group

Bangkok Hospital Medical Center

Samitivej PCL.

Min-Sheng General Hospital

Asian Heart Institute

Asklepios Klinik Barmbek

Spire Healthcare

Medanta

IHH Healthcare Berhad

Anadolu Medical Centre

Clemenceau Medical Centre

Gleneagles Hospital

Mount Elizabeth Hospital

Healthbase

Klinikum Medical Link

NTT Medical Center Tokyo

Seoul National University Hospital

UZ Leuven

Wooridul Spine Hospital

Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital

Barbados Fertility Center



