Pune, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global security solutions market size is projected to reach USD 483.62 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.84% during the forecast period. Consistent rise in military expenditure by major economies will propel the growth of this market, elucidates Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Security Solutions Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Product: Fire Protection, Video Surveillance, Access Control, Entrance Control, Intruder Alarms, Thermal Cameras) and Services: Security Systems Integration, Remote Monitoring Services, Fire Protection Services, Video Surveillance Services, Access Control Services), By End User (Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Government, Military & Defense and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019- 2026”.

Latest data released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reveals that the total defense expenditure globally rose by USD 1917 billion in 2019, indicating a 3.6% increase from 2018 levels. Representing 2.2% of the global gross domestic product (GDP), this increase is the largest recorded spike in military spending since 2010. According to SIPRI, the biggest spenders in 2019 were the US, China, India, Russia, and Saudi Arabia, accounting for 62% of the total expenditure. These elevated expenditures on the defense sector reflect the strong focus of nations to bolster their national security arsenal and a greater willingness to invest in advanced Security Solutions to deter enemy attacks.





Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/security-solutions-market-102667





COVID-19 Impact on Security Solutions Industry:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





To Get The Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/security-solutions-market-102667







As per the report findings, the value of the market stood at USD 249.65 billion in 2018.

The report answers the following questions:

What is the overall industry outlook and how will impact the market?

What are the main drivers and trends shaping the market growth?

Which factors are stalling the growth of the market?

What are the regional prospects for the market?

Who are key market players and what are their preferred strategies?

Market Driver

Increasing Urbanization across the Globe to Create New Opportunities

The UN Department of Social and Economic Affairs (DESA) estimates that by 2050, roughly 68% of the world’s population will reside in urban areas. Urban agglomerations typically exert pressure on public safety and infrastructure, necessitating adoption of efficien Security Solutions to ensure orderly conduct of urban activities.

Technological advancements in surveillance systems powered by tools such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) can prove highly effective in monitoring public life in urban spaces, especially when cities worldwide are transitioning into smart cities. For example, the Ministry of Home Affairs in India granted permission to the Delhi Traffic Police to install an intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) to regulate traffic using AI-powered radar-based monitoring. The automation of traffic signals enabled by this system will aid the police to analyze data and manage traffic accordingly.





Browse Detailed Research Insights with Table of Content: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/security-solutions-market-102667





Regional Analysis

North America to Hold Lion’s Share in the Market; Asia-Pacific to Register Considerable Growth

North America generated USD 117.83 billion in revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to dominate the Security Solutions market share in the coming years owing to strong presence of global security system OEMs in the region. Furthermore, companies in this region are at forefront of technological advancements in security software and hardware, which provides a solid base for the market to grow. Lastly, the US is the world’s largest spender on military and is also known to be the quickest adopter of advanced military technologies, which will further strengthen the position of the region in this market. In Asia-Pacific, the market will be primarily driven by the swift modernization of militaries, especially in India, China, and Japan, fueled by steadily rising defense expenditures.

Competitive Landscape

Companies to Leverage Intelligent Technologies to Develop Next-Gen Solutions

The competitive landscape of this market is marked by the presence of a few, strong companies that are globally renowned for their diverse products. With a view to gain an additional edge in the market, these companies are ramping up their R&D investment to engineer advanced solutions integrated with intelligent systems such as AI and IoT.



List of Companies Profiled in the Security Solutions Market Research Report are:

ADT Inc. (The US)

Airbus SE (Netherlands)

BAE Systems PLC (The UK)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (The US)

Hikvision (China)

Honeywell International Inc. (The US)

IBM Corporation (The US)

Johnson Controls (The US)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (The US)

Raytheon Company (The US)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Rohde & Schwarz (Germany)

Thales Group (France)

United Technologies Corporation (The US)





Quick Buy - Security Solutions Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102667





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments –Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Global Security Solutions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Product Fire Protection Video Surveillance Access Control Entrance Control Intruder Alarms Thermal Cameras Services Security Systems Integration Remote Monitoring Services Fire Protection Services Video Surveillance Services Access Control Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User Commercial Residential Industrial Government Military & Defense Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the world



TOC Continued…!!!







Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/security-solutions-market-102667





Industry Developments:

February 2020: The US-based defense contractor, Raytheon Company, announced its partnership with IronNet Cybersecurity, to design and develop Security Solutions for operational and information technology (OT/IT) systems. The solutions will be equipped with superior security services and enhanced threat analysis capabilities.

November 2019: Thales Group, the French aerospace & defense industry giant, unveiled its novel Security Solutions founded on a digital platform, conceived to function as digital control center to process and analyze from multiple sources through a series of complex algorithms and advanced sensors.





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Drone Services Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Fixed-wing and Rotary-wing), By Application (Aerial Photography, Delivery & Pick up, Surveillance & Inspection, Data acquisition & Analytics, and Remote Sensing & Environment Monitoring), By End-use Industry (Agriculture, Homeland Security, Oil & Gas, Logistics, Infrastructure, Media & Entertainment, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019- 2026

Drone Sensor Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Sensor Type (Inertial Sensor, Image Sensor, Speed and Distance Sensor, Position Sensor), By Platform Type (VTOL, Fixed-Wing, Hybrid), By Application (Navigation, Collision Detection & Avoidance, Data Acquisition), By End-User (Construction, Media & Entertainment, Precision Agriculture ) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Military Aircraft Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Fixed-Wing, and Rotary-Blade), By Application (Combat, Multirole Aircraft, Military Transport, Maritime Patrol, Tanker, Reconnaissance & Surveillance, and Others), By System (Airframe, Engine, Avionics, Landing Gear System, and Weapon System), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By System (Modeling And Simulation, Communication System, Rescue And Recovery Systems, Intelligence And Surveillance System, Detection And Monitoring System, Weapon System,), By End Use (Cyber Security, CBRNE Security, Aviation Security, Maritime Security, Law Enforcement and Intelligence Gathering, Critical Infrastructure Security), and Regional Forecast, 2020- 2027



About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand current competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/security-solutions-market-9972