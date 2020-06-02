FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trius Investments Inc. (TSXV:TRU.H) (“Trius”) announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has granted an aggregate of 210,000 incentive stock options (“Options”) to certain of its consultants in accordance with Trius’ stock option plan. These Options have a five-year term and an exercise price of $0.12 each, and vest immediately. These unpaid consultants have been engaged to provide the company with strategic corporate advice, and to help the company to evaluate new investment opportunities.



About Trius Investments Inc.

Trius is an investment issuer searching for new investments and/or business opportunities. Trius’ common shares trade on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “TRU.H”.

Trius is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. (“Resurgent”), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization Canadian companies.

