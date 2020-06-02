Dublin, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America : Orange Juice Market and the Impact of COVID-19 in the Medium Term" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The orange juice market in North America was equal to 11.89 billion USD (calculated in retail prices) in 2014. Until 2024, the juice market in North America is forecast to reach 11.10 billion USD (in retail prices) and decreasing at a CAGR of -0.07% per annum for the period 2019-2024. This is an increase, compared to the decline of about -1.61% per year, registered in 2014-2018.
The average consumption per capita in value terms reached 27.09 USD per capita (in retail prices) in 2014. In the next five years, it declined at a CAGR of -2.04% per annum. In the medium term (by 2024), the indicator is forecast to slow down its decline and decrease at a CAGR of -0.89% per annum.
Over the past few years, the orange juice market has experienced a gradual decrease in consumption in most of the developed economies. Some of the reasons behind the decline include the changing consumption occasions, as well as the growing health awareness and concerns regarding the orange juice's high sugar content. Previously, people used to have breakfast together as a family more regularly and to drink orange juice with breakfast. Today, most of the people, especially millennials are more likely to eat on the go, prompted by the busier and more active lifestyle. Therefore, drinks such as coffee and tea are preferred, while orange juice is not so popular as a mobile breakfast drink. Furthermore, health conscious consumers are concerned about the sugar content of orange juice, which can contribute to obesity or diabetes.
Although demand for orange juice has declined, orange is still the top flavour in most of the European countries. Furthermore, Europe and North America are regions with high per capita consumption, where the premium segment is actually growing. In fact, people are drinking less, but better quality juice and are willing to pay more for this. Middle East, Africa and Asia, on the other hand, have been regions with fast growing orange juice consumption in recent years, partially driven by the expanding economy and the growing middle class.
Key Questions Answered
How can you benefit from this report?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Product Description
5. State of the Global Demographics and Economy
5.1. Characteristics of the Global Demographics in 2014-2018
5.2. Characteristics of the Global Economy in 2014-2018
5.3. Forecast for the Development of the Global Economy in the Short Term
6. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the North American orange juice Market
6.1. Volume, Value and Dynamics of the North American orange juice Market in 2014-2018
6.2. Segmentation of the North American orange juice Market in 2014-2018 by Countries
6.3. Trends and Insights of the North American orange juice Market
6.4. Profiles of the Main Players on the North American orange juice Market
6.5. Five Forces Analysis
6.6. Competitive Landscape on the North American orange juice Market
6.7. Drivers and Challenges That Will Affect the Future Development of the North American orange juice Market
7. Characteristics and Analysis of the North American Prices of orange juice in 2014-2018
7.1. Value Chain Analysis
7.2. Structure of Price Formation
7.3. Segmentation of the Average North American Retail Prices of orange juice in 2014-2018 by Countries
8. North American Foreign Trade Operations of orange juice
8.1. North American Foreign Trade Operations of orange juice in 2014-2018
9. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Imports of orange juice to North America
9.1. Volume, Value and Dynamics of the Imports of orange juice to North America in 2014-2018
9.2. Segmentation of the Imports of orange juice to North America by Importing Countries in 2014-2018
9.3. Segmentation of the Average Import Prices of orange juice by Importing Countries in 2014-2018
10. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the North American Exports of orange juice
10.1. Volume, Value and Dynamics of the North American Exports of orange juice in 2014-2018
10.2. Segmentation of the North American Exports of orange juice by Exporting Countries in 2014-2018
10.3. Segmentation of the Average Export Prices of orange juice by Exporting Countries in 2014-2018
11. Characteristics and Segmentation of the North American Consumption of orange juice per Capita
11.1. Segmentation of the North American orange juice Consumption per Capita by Countries in 2014-2018
12. Forecast for the Development of the North American orange juice Market in 2019-2024
12.1. Forecast for the Development of the North American orange juice Market in 2019-2024 in Three Possible Scenarios
12.2. Forecast for the Development of the North American orange juice Market, Broken down by Countries in 2019-2024
