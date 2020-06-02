Dublin, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America : Orange Juice Market and the Impact of COVID-19 in the Medium Term" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The orange juice market in North America was equal to 11.89 billion USD (calculated in retail prices) in 2014. Until 2024, the juice market in North America is forecast to reach 11.10 billion USD (in retail prices) and decreasing at a CAGR of -0.07% per annum for the period 2019-2024. This is an increase, compared to the decline of about -1.61% per year, registered in 2014-2018.



The average consumption per capita in value terms reached 27.09 USD per capita (in retail prices) in 2014. In the next five years, it declined at a CAGR of -2.04% per annum. In the medium term (by 2024), the indicator is forecast to slow down its decline and decrease at a CAGR of -0.89% per annum.



Over the past few years, the orange juice market has experienced a gradual decrease in consumption in most of the developed economies. Some of the reasons behind the decline include the changing consumption occasions, as well as the growing health awareness and concerns regarding the orange juice's high sugar content. Previously, people used to have breakfast together as a family more regularly and to drink orange juice with breakfast. Today, most of the people, especially millennials are more likely to eat on the go, prompted by the busier and more active lifestyle. Therefore, drinks such as coffee and tea are preferred, while orange juice is not so popular as a mobile breakfast drink. Furthermore, health conscious consumers are concerned about the sugar content of orange juice, which can contribute to obesity or diabetes.



Although demand for orange juice has declined, orange is still the top flavour in most of the European countries. Furthermore, Europe and North America are regions with high per capita consumption, where the premium segment is actually growing. In fact, people are drinking less, but better quality juice and are willing to pay more for this. Middle East, Africa and Asia, on the other hand, have been regions with fast growing orange juice consumption in recent years, partially driven by the expanding economy and the growing middle class.



