An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Service market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 22.1% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$960.9 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$1.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Service segment will reach a market size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Commercial Vehicle Telematics market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 20.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.3 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Commercial Vehicle Telematics market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Agero Inc.; Airbiquity, Inc.; AirIQ Inc.; BOX Telematics Ltd.; BSM Technologies Inc.; CalAmp; Ctrack; Davis Instruments; Fleetmatics Group PLC; Geotab Inc.; Intelligent Telematics; Omnitracs LLC ; OnStar LLC; Orbcomm Inc.; Qualcomm Inc.; Telit Wireless Solutions; Transport Management Solutions Ltd.; Trimble Transport & Logis





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Telematics Shapes the Future of Automobiles in the 21st Century by Ushering in a New Era of Intelligence Recent Market Activity Commercial Vehicle Telematics: Market Overview Market Outlook Global Competitor Market Shares Commercial Vehicle Telematics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Airbiquity, Inc. (USA) AirIQ, Inc. (Canada) Agero, Inc. (USA) BOX Telematics Ltd. (UK) BSM Technologies, Inc. (Canada) CalAmp (USA) Ctrack (UK) Davis Instruments (USA) Fleetmatics Group PLC (Ireland) Geotab, Inc. (Canada) Intelligent Telematics (Ireland) Omnitracs, LLC (USA) OnStar Corporation (USA) Orbcomm, Inc. (USA) QUALCOMM, Inc. (USA) Telit Wireless Solutions (UK) Transport Management Solutions Ltd. (UK) Trimble Transport & Logistics (Belgium) Zonar Systems (USA)

A Peek Into Key Trends Providing the Stepping Stone for Growth of Telematics in the CV Market Growing Production of CVs Automobile Electronification Growing ITS Investments The Rise of Connected Vehicles Mandatory Telematics Regulations in the CV Industry Developments in Connectivity Technologies like Cellular Networks, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth & Satellite Commutations Cost Pressures in the Logistics Industry Spurs Market Opportunities for CV Telematics in Fleet Management Innovation in Telematics Services to Boost Revenue Potential of the Market One-stop Telematics Solutions of the Future Unique Platforms for Different Fleet Sizes A Glance at Other Major Technology Trends Growing Investments in Public Transportation to Benefit Growth of CV Telematics Aftermarket Telematics Emerges Over the Horizon to Compete With OEM Embedded Telematics Big Data on Wheels: Automotive Telematics to Derive New Value From Emerging Big Data Technologies Telematics: The New Fuel Source for Big Data Need to Reduce Vehicle Insurance Costs & Risks Drives Interest in Telematics Usage-Based Insurance UBI Pricing Scheme Advantages & Challenges Effect of Telematics on the Insurance Industry Developments in Mobile Telemedicine, Emergency Care & First Responder Networks Drive Demand for Telematics Spurt in Infrastructure Development in Emerging Markets Drives Demand for Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Strong Growth in Car Sharing, Car Rental & Carpooling Services Expands the Business Case for Transport Telematics Developing Regions to Drive Future Market Growth Challenges to Growth: A Review Concerns Over Driver Distraction Hacking Emerges Into a Potent Threat to Privacy & Data Security

Total Companies Profiled: 75

