The building management system market is expected to gain momentum in the Middle East and Africa region on account of the surge in the construction activities coupled with the growing awareness about energy efficiency. Additionally, government initiatives such as Qatar National Vision 2030, Saudi Vision 2021, Dubai Vision 2021 would give a remarkable thrust to the development of non-oil economy and smart cities, which would lead to the growing demand for building management system market over the forthcoming years in Middle East and Africa region.

Furthermore, the rising demand for alarm control systems in the midst of increasing crime rates would further propel the building management system market. The spread of COVID-19 would halt many transportation and infrastructural development projects due to the economic slowdown resulting in the sluggish growth in the building management system market in the Middle East & Africa region in the first half of 2020. However, the building management system market would register a moderate pace in the second half of 2020 majorly in the service sector.

According to this research, Middle East & Africa (MEA) Building Management System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2020-2026. Based on solution types, the facility management sector holds a considerable market revenue share in 2019 owing to the rise in demand for building automation techniques in several organizations which would play a pivotal role in reducing the energy cost and optimizing energy usage. On the basis of applications, the commercial sector holds the highest market revenues share in 2019 and is expected to retain the same over the coming years due to the increase in the number of infrastructural development projects across Middle East and Africa region such as replacement of the capital of Egypt, Cairo, Kuwait metro, Breede Valley Housing project of South Africa.

The UAE holds a major market revenue share in the building management system market in the Middle East and Africa region with the rising focus of the government to ensure sustainable growth of the economy. UAE has the maximum number of green buildings in the Middle East and Africa region with some of the prominent examples of LEED-registered buildings being Masdar City in Abu Dhabi, American Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

The report comprehensively covers the Middle East & Africa Building Management System Market by types, solutions, services, applications and country. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the building management system market on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Highlights:

Market Size and Forecast of the Middle East and Africa Building Management System Market, Until 2026

Middle East & Africa Building Management System Market Overview, By Country

Historical Data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa Building Management System Market Revenues for the period, 2016-2026

Historical Data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa Building Management System Market Revenues for the period, By Types, 2016-2026

Historical Data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa Building Management System Market Revenues for the period, By Solutions, 2016-2026

Historical Data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa Building Management System Market Revenues for the period, By Solution Types, 2016-2026

Historical Data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa Building Management System Market Revenues for the period, By Services, 2016-2026

Historical Data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa Building Management System Market Revenues for the period, By Service Types, 2016-2026

Historical Data and Forecast of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa Building Management System Market Revenues for the period, By Applications, 2016-2026

Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

Revenue Share, By Company

Revenue Share, By Country

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Middle East & Africa Building Management System Market Overview

3.1 Middle East & Africa Building Management System Market Revenues, 2016-2026F

3.2 Middle East & Africa Building Management Systems Market- Industry Life Cycle, 2019

3.3 Middle East & Africa Building Management Systems - Porter's Five Forces

3.4 Middle East & Africa Building Management System Market Revenue Share, By Countries, 2019 & 2026F

4. Middle East & Africa Building Management System Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

5. Middle East & Africa Building Management System Market Trends

