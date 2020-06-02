Dublin, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market: Focus on Product, Workflow, Application, End User, Country Data (16 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this market intelligence report the global whole genome and exome sequencing market was valued at $497.1 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow over $7,303.0 million by 2029. The global whole genome and exome sequencing market are expected to grow at double-digit compound annual growth rate in the forecast period 2019-2029, aided primarily by the impressive growth in the underlying services market.



Whole genome sequencing is a one of the comprehensive methods for analyzing entire genomes. Genomic information has been instrumental in identifying inherited disorders, characterizing the mutations that drive cancer progression, and tracking disease outbreaks. Further, whole exome sequencing is the technique for sequencing all the exome and protein-coding genes in genome. This technique includes selection of the subset of the DNA that encodes proteins or exons which is followed by sequencing of the exome DNA using high throughput DNA sequencing methods.



Growth Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Genetic Disorders

Increasing Prevalence of Various Types of Cancer, Globally

Increasing Research Funding in the Field of Genomics

Market Challenges

Expensive Sequencing Procedures and Their Applications in Medical Treatments

High Capital Requirement Hampering the Expansion of Global Reach

Stringent Regulatory Standards

Market Opportunities

Technological Advancements in Sample Preparation for Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing

Opportunity (by Product)

Opportunity (by Application)

Opportunity (by Region)

Agilent Technologies, Inc., Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. , Cancer Genetics, Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, General Electric Company, GENEWIZ, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, NoVo gene Corporation, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Key Questions Answered:

What are the long-term and short-term impacts of whole genome and exome sequencing on the human health continuum? What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the whole genome and exome sequencing? What are the key development strategies which are implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market? What are the key regulatory implications in the developed and developing regions for the global whole genome and exome sequencing market? How are service-based companies impacting the growth of the global whole genome and exome sequencing industry and further shaping up future trends? How each segment of the market is expected to grow during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029? Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global whole genome and exome sequencing market? What is the expected market dominance for each of these leading players? Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why? What are challenges that are yet to be met by the global whole genome and exome sequencing market?

Oncology Sequencing as an application is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 28.88% during the forecast period 2019-2029. However, whole genome and exome sequencing market for microbial sequencing as an application area are anticipated to witness the growth of 29.39% during the forecast period 2019-2029.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd is currently the largest shareholder in the global companion diagnostics market. Its market dominance is attributed to the company's presence within the market through its manufacturing, and services, led by dedicated products.



This market intelligence report provides a multi-dimensional view of the global whole genome and exome sequencing market in terms of market size and growth potential. This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global whole genome and exome sequencing market with the help of key factors driving the market, restraints that can possibly inhibit the overall growth of the market, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion.



Furthermore, the competitive landscape chapter in the report explicates the competitive nature of the global market and enables the reader to get acquainted with the recent market activities, such as product launches and approvals, partnerships, collaborations, business expansions, as well as mergers and acquisitions. The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the product sales, manufacturers, service providers, and trend analysis by segment, and growth share analysis by region. Additionally, the report provides a comprehensive analysis and an opportunity analysis for the entire whole genome and exome sequencing market for 2018 to 2029.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Product Definition

1.1 Whole Genome Sequencing

1.2 Whole Exome Sequencing

1.3 Inclusion and Exclusion



2 Research Scope

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.2 Key Questions Answered in the Report



3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Data Sources

3.2 Secondary Data Sources

3.3 Market Estimation Model

3.4 Criteria for Company Profiling



4 Industry Insights

4.1 Overview

4.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S.

4.3 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe

4.4 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific

4.4.1 Japan



5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.2 Product Launches and Product Updates

5.3 Synergistic Activities

5.4 Business Expansion Activities and Others

5.5 Market Share Analysis

5.6 Growth Share Analysis



6 Market Dynamics

6.1 Overview

6.2 Impact Analysis

6.3 Market Drivers

6.3.1 Rising Prevalence of Genetic Disorders

6.3.2 Increasing Prevalence of Various Types of Cancer, Globally

6.3.3 Increasing Research Funding in the Field of Genomics

6.4 Market Restraints

6.4.1 Expensive Sequencing Procedures and Their Applications in Medical Treatments

6.4.2 High Capital Requirement Hampering the Expansion of Global Reach

6.4.3 Stringent Regulatory Standards

6.5 Market Opportunities

6.5.1 Technological Advancements in Sample Preparation for Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing

6.5.2 Opportunity (by Product)

6.5.2.1 Kits

6.5.3 Opportunity (by Application)

6.5.3.1 DNA Sequencing

6.5.3.2 Metagenomics



7 Global Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Availability for Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market

7.3 Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market Technology Trends



8 Global Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market (by Product)

8.1 Overview

8.2 Kits

8.2.1 Library Preparation Kits

8.2.2 Target Enrichment Kits

8.3 Instruments



9 Global Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market (by Workflow)

9.1 Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS): By Workflow

9.1.1 WGS: Sample Extraction/Isolation/Purification

9.1.2 WGS: Library Preparation

9.1.3 WGS: Library Quantification

9.1.4 Analysis (Bioinformatics)

9.1.4.1 Services

9.1.4.2 Platforms

9.2 Whole Exome Sequencing: By Workflow

9.2.1 WES: Sample Extraction/Isolation/Purification

9.2.1.1 Targeted Sequencing

9.2.1.2 Amplicon-Based Sequencing

9.2.1.3 Capture-Based Sequencing

9.2.2 WES: Library Preparation

9.2.3 WES: Library Quantification

9.2.4 Analysis (Bioinformatics)

9.2.4.1 Services

9.2.4.2 Platforms



10 Global Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market (by Application)

10.1 Overview

10.2 Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)

10.2.1 Oncology Sequencing

10.2.2 Microbial Sequencing

10.2.3 NIPT Sequencing

10.3 Whole Exome Sequencing (WES)

10.3.1 Oncology Sequencing

10.3.2 Rare Diseases Sequencing

10.3.3 Translational Research Sequencing



11 Global Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market (by End User)

11.1 Overview

11.2 Research Centres, Academia and Government Institutes

11.3 Diagnostic Labs

11.4 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

11.5 Hospitals and Clinics

11.6 Other End Users



12 Global Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market (by Region)

12.1 Overview

12.2 North America

12.2.1 U.S.

12.2.2 Canada

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 France

12.3.3 U.K.

12.3.4 Italy

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Netherlands

12.3.7 Russia

12.3.8 Rest-of-Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.4.1 China

12.4.2 Japan

12.4.3 Australia

12.4.4 India

12.4.5 Singapore

12.4.6 Rest-of-APAC

12.5 Latin America

12.5.1 Brazil

12.5.2 Mexico

12.5.3 Rest-of-Latin America

12.6 Rest-of-the-World



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Overview

13.2 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

13.3 Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)

13.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

13.5 Cancer Genetics, Inc.

13.6 Eurofins Scientific SE

13.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

13.8 General Electric Company

13.9 GENEWIZ, Inc.

13.10 Illumina, Inc.

13.11 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

13.12 Novogene Corporation

13.13 Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Inc.

13.14 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

13.15 QIAGEN N.V.

13.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



14 Appendix

14.1 Related Reports



