Dublin, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market: Focus on Product, Workflow, Application, End User, Country Data (16 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this market intelligence report the global whole genome and exome sequencing market was valued at $497.1 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow over $7,303.0 million by 2029. The global whole genome and exome sequencing market are expected to grow at double-digit compound annual growth rate in the forecast period 2019-2029, aided primarily by the impressive growth in the underlying services market.
Whole genome sequencing is a one of the comprehensive methods for analyzing entire genomes. Genomic information has been instrumental in identifying inherited disorders, characterizing the mutations that drive cancer progression, and tracking disease outbreaks. Further, whole exome sequencing is the technique for sequencing all the exome and protein-coding genes in genome. This technique includes selection of the subset of the DNA that encodes proteins or exons which is followed by sequencing of the exome DNA using high throughput DNA sequencing methods.
Growth Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Opportunities
Agilent Technologies, Inc., Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. , Cancer Genetics, Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, General Electric Company, GENEWIZ, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, NoVo gene Corporation, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Questions Answered:
Oncology Sequencing as an application is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 28.88% during the forecast period 2019-2029. However, whole genome and exome sequencing market for microbial sequencing as an application area are anticipated to witness the growth of 29.39% during the forecast period 2019-2029.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd is currently the largest shareholder in the global companion diagnostics market. Its market dominance is attributed to the company's presence within the market through its manufacturing, and services, led by dedicated products.
This market intelligence report provides a multi-dimensional view of the global whole genome and exome sequencing market in terms of market size and growth potential. This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global whole genome and exome sequencing market with the help of key factors driving the market, restraints that can possibly inhibit the overall growth of the market, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion.
Furthermore, the competitive landscape chapter in the report explicates the competitive nature of the global market and enables the reader to get acquainted with the recent market activities, such as product launches and approvals, partnerships, collaborations, business expansions, as well as mergers and acquisitions. The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the product sales, manufacturers, service providers, and trend analysis by segment, and growth share analysis by region. Additionally, the report provides a comprehensive analysis and an opportunity analysis for the entire whole genome and exome sequencing market for 2018 to 2029.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Product Definition
1.1 Whole Genome Sequencing
1.2 Whole Exome Sequencing
1.3 Inclusion and Exclusion
2 Research Scope
2.1 Scope of the Study
2.2 Key Questions Answered in the Report
3 Research Methodology
3.1 Primary Data Sources
3.2 Secondary Data Sources
3.3 Market Estimation Model
3.4 Criteria for Company Profiling
4 Industry Insights
4.1 Overview
4.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S.
4.3 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe
4.4 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific
4.4.1 Japan
5 Competitive Landscape
5.1 Mergers and Acquisitions
5.2 Product Launches and Product Updates
5.3 Synergistic Activities
5.4 Business Expansion Activities and Others
5.5 Market Share Analysis
5.6 Growth Share Analysis
6 Market Dynamics
6.1 Overview
6.2 Impact Analysis
6.3 Market Drivers
6.3.1 Rising Prevalence of Genetic Disorders
6.3.2 Increasing Prevalence of Various Types of Cancer, Globally
6.3.3 Increasing Research Funding in the Field of Genomics
6.4 Market Restraints
6.4.1 Expensive Sequencing Procedures and Their Applications in Medical Treatments
6.4.2 High Capital Requirement Hampering the Expansion of Global Reach
6.4.3 Stringent Regulatory Standards
6.5 Market Opportunities
6.5.1 Technological Advancements in Sample Preparation for Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing
6.5.2 Opportunity (by Product)
6.5.2.1 Kits
6.5.3 Opportunity (by Application)
6.5.3.1 DNA Sequencing
6.5.3.2 Metagenomics
7 Global Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market Overview
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Market Availability for Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market
7.3 Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market Technology Trends
8 Global Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market (by Product)
8.1 Overview
8.2 Kits
8.2.1 Library Preparation Kits
8.2.2 Target Enrichment Kits
8.3 Instruments
9 Global Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market (by Workflow)
9.1 Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS): By Workflow
9.1.1 WGS: Sample Extraction/Isolation/Purification
9.1.2 WGS: Library Preparation
9.1.3 WGS: Library Quantification
9.1.4 Analysis (Bioinformatics)
9.1.4.1 Services
9.1.4.2 Platforms
9.2 Whole Exome Sequencing: By Workflow
9.2.1 WES: Sample Extraction/Isolation/Purification
9.2.1.1 Targeted Sequencing
9.2.1.2 Amplicon-Based Sequencing
9.2.1.3 Capture-Based Sequencing
9.2.2 WES: Library Preparation
9.2.3 WES: Library Quantification
9.2.4 Analysis (Bioinformatics)
9.2.4.1 Services
9.2.4.2 Platforms
10 Global Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market (by Application)
10.1 Overview
10.2 Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)
10.2.1 Oncology Sequencing
10.2.2 Microbial Sequencing
10.2.3 NIPT Sequencing
10.3 Whole Exome Sequencing (WES)
10.3.1 Oncology Sequencing
10.3.2 Rare Diseases Sequencing
10.3.3 Translational Research Sequencing
11 Global Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market (by End User)
11.1 Overview
11.2 Research Centres, Academia and Government Institutes
11.3 Diagnostic Labs
11.4 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
11.5 Hospitals and Clinics
11.6 Other End Users
12 Global Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market (by Region)
12.1 Overview
12.2 North America
12.2.1 U.S.
12.2.2 Canada
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 France
12.3.3 U.K.
12.3.4 Italy
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Netherlands
12.3.7 Russia
12.3.8 Rest-of-Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.4.1 China
12.4.2 Japan
12.4.3 Australia
12.4.4 India
12.4.5 Singapore
12.4.6 Rest-of-APAC
12.5 Latin America
12.5.1 Brazil
12.5.2 Mexico
12.5.3 Rest-of-Latin America
12.6 Rest-of-the-World
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Overview
13.2 Agilent Technologies, Inc.
13.3 Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)
13.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
13.5 Cancer Genetics, Inc.
13.6 Eurofins Scientific SE
13.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
13.8 General Electric Company
13.9 GENEWIZ, Inc.
13.10 Illumina, Inc.
13.11 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
13.12 Novogene Corporation
13.13 Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Inc.
13.14 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
13.15 QIAGEN N.V.
13.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
14 Appendix
14.1 Related Reports
