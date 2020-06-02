Company announcement no 12-2020

Søborg, June 2, 2020





Konsolidator signs first agreement in Finland

Konsolidator’s Swedish subsidiary has entered into an agreement with the first customer in Finland. Konsolidator has been able to get its first customer in a new country without having any personal meeting. The customer has been signed through digital sales meetings and it shows that Konsolidator is able to penetrate new markets without having any representation in the country.

CEO Claus Finderup Grove states: "Our first customer in Finland confirms that it is possible for us to sell gross border digitally. It also shows that we have the ability to expand Konsolidator into new markets without having any personal representation or any partners."





About Konsolidator

Konsolidator is a Danish software company founded in 2014 by a CFO and an Auditor. The software automates the financial consolidation and reporting to enable finance professionals to easily deliver accurate and timely financial figures for multinationals and entire Groups of Companies. This means they can make better decisions faster and thus deliver higher strategic value.

Konsolidator operates internationally across Scandinavia, Europe, the UK and Asia and got listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange in May 2019.

