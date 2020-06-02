Orlando, FL, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- eCare21 is pleased to announce that Dr. Bob Arnot, MD will join the company as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Bob is a best-selling author, Emmy nominee and Dupont award-winning correspondent, producer, writer and recently joined the team at COVID-19 Urgent Resource Video Education (CURVE) with Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Arnot is also focusing on Machine Learning solutions with his broad background in systems architecture and user interface design. He has strong media and communication skills, is a Doctor of Medicine (MD) and has experience working with Google, Apple, NBC News, MSNBC, and HIMSS. Dr Bob’s second focus is food technology with his deep background in analytical chemistry and human trials.

In addition, eCare21 is pleased to announce the engagement of THE CREATIVE MANAGEMENT AGENCY: Creative Management Partners LLC, and its CEO, Alan Morell, as the company’s Senior Advisor with the goal of building the eCare21 brand within the rapidly expanding Senior Care and Virtual Care markets. Mr. Morell has 30 years of global experience in the successful development and management of talent, literary, TV and film packaging, commercial rights, corporate consulting, media positioning, sponsorship of live events and intellectual property (IP) rights. Mr. Morell is one of only a few in the sports, entertainment and arts industries who has represented and managed clients that have won the prestigious awards: Grammy; Tony; Oscar; Emmy, ESPY and Victors.

Vadim Cherdak, PhD, founder and CEO of eCare21, said, “We are thrilled at the opportunity to work with Dr. Bob, one of the most recognized TV and media medical ambassadors and with his ‘Uber-Agent’, Alan Morell, who has made so many major books, movies, and TV programs happen. Mr. Morell manages more doctors than any agency in the world and we are excited to have his #1 doctor, Dr. Bob, join our team. We are looking forward to bringing Telehealth and advanced health care solutions to the home of every senior in the US and around the world.”

“When I was introduced to eCare21 by my longtime valued client, Dr. Bob Arnot, and my client Matt Weisensee, it was clear the team at eCare21 had built something very special,” said Alan Morell, “and preventative care technology would become essential, especially in these COVID-19 ‘new normal’ times. I quickly realized we would need to leverage the reach of Broadcast Media to gain the attention of the majority of seniors who suffer from chronic illnesses. eCare21’s patient-centric Virtual Care platform provides an easy-to-use, comprehensive turn-key solution that includes Telehealth and remote monitoring combined with patient engagement services to help avert potentially adverse health issues. In addition, after vetting Founder/CEO, Vadim Cherdak, and President/COO, Pete Stevenson, I found eCare21 Senior Management, with their cutting-edge Virtual Care solution, to have superior skillsets and expertise with high integrity who can implement their mission and be Wall Street friendly. I am honored to work with them, and I know Dr. Bob is as well.”

About eCare21

eCare21 ( eCare21.com ) is a patient-centric Virtual Care Platform that combines Telehealth, Remote Patient Monitoring and Chronic Care Management into unified SaaS solution for post-acute care for seniors. eCare21 is the first end-to-end solution for Virtual Care that creates a seamless workflow for delivering healthcare in the home to improve patient outcomes. eCare21 translates the remote patient encounters into billable events and generates a clean, compliant bill aligned with CMS policy. The eCare21 mobile Apps have been recognized as one of the best Apps for caregiving three years in row. For more details on the eCare21 Virtual Care Solution Powered by Dell Technologies: Click here for a short video.

Vadim Cherdak

732-586-6842

vcherdak@ecare21.com